Bill Elliott (white shirt, green jumper around neck in below image) discusses the career of his good friend Seve Ballesteros, from his Major wins to Ryder Cup glory and everything in between

Podcast: My Life Covering Seve – 10 Years On From His Passing

Legendary golf writer Bill Elliott joins the podcast to discuss his journalistic career covering the golfing career of Seve Ballesteros, 10 years on from the great man’s death.

We chat about Bill’s first impressions of Seve Ballesteros, discuss Seve’s first Open and Masters wins, his Ryder Cup journey, funny stories and much more. Enjoy!

Listen below:

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

What is the Golf Monthly Clubhouse? – Weekly Golf Podcast

Our very own Senior Content Editor and Golf Monthly Tipster Tom Clarke hosts the Clubhouse each week along with Senior Staff Writer Elliott Heath.

The Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast is one of the UK’s most popular listens every week and is also popular around the world from Europe to the US to Australia.

As well as top interviews, the podcast also offers up great insight and debate on the world of golf from the Golf Monthly team, whether that’s what is happening on Tour, in the grassroots game, equipment and more.

Make sure to subscribe to the Clubhouse on your usual provider and please leave us a review if you listen on Apple Podcasts.

For any podcast queries email – golfmonthly@futurenet.com

Sit back, put your feet up and enjoy!

The clubhouse is brought to you in association with Titleist, Golf Ball and Driver on the PGA Tour. For more, visit titleist.co.uk