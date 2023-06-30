Golf Coach Piers Ward Shares The Golf Tip That Transformed His Chipping

Piers Ward founded Me And My Golf, together with fellow PGA Professional Andy Proudman.

The coaching platform creates online content and interacts with golfers through various channels - and it's been a huge hit for the now US-based pair.

Piers is an adidas ambassador and is committed to delivering the best golf instruction and information possible to help people improve and to enjoy their golf.

In the video below, Piers shares the one tip that changed his short game, and reveals his strange choice of drink that would make it into the Claret Jug after winning The Open.

Dream Fourball?

Tiger, I’m going proper golfers. I’m going Rory, I’ll put Andy (Proudman) in there anywhere.

Favourite Golf Course In The World?

Sawgrass.

Best Golf Shot You’ve Ever Hit?

I had a hole in one at Atalaya – a 250-yard hole. I hit a 2-iron that pitched a few feet short and then popped in. That was pretty cool as you could see it all happening.

Worst Golf Shot You’ve Ever Hit?

Has to be one of the challenges we did. I remember one shot where we had these Santa suits on and there was all sorts falling out and we were missing the ball.

Actually, we did a cack-handed challenge, me and Andy, it took us 12 shots to get to the green… Yeah, there’s been plenty.

Best Tip You’ve Ever Been Given?

For life – It’s always your fault. Deal with it, get on with it, don’t blame others.

For golf – An old member of my golf club – I struggled with scooping a little and it was simply to try and hit the golf ball and then hit a tee peg after the ball.

It was the best drill I ever had. I had loads of coaching as well, he wasn’t even a golf pro but that really helped me out.

You’ve Won The Open, What Are You Filling The Claret Jug With?

I don’t like champagne, I don’t even like red wine any more. Maybe white wine… No actually – a Moscow Mule, maybe put a bit of ginger beer in there.

Piers would happily listen to a bit of rock music whilst playing golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

You’re In a Cart, Speakers On, What’s Playing?

I’d put some Frank Sinatra on there. A Friday afternoon, chilling out – I think Frank Sinatra. Saturday afternoon… Maybe AC/DC.

The Strangest Thing In Your Golf Bag?

I don’t have anything weird… There is some old food I guess that comes out after a couple of months.

How Do We Get More People Playing Golf?

I think we have to show people that it’s fun. The biggest reason I love golf is for friendships. All of my friends are to do with golf and you build friendships for life.

Piers Ward was speaking to Golf Monthly at the 2023 adidas golf Global Launch in Los Angeles