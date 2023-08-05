Do Players Get Paid For Playing In The Solheim Cup?
The 18th edition of the women's team event between Europe and USA will take place in Andalucia, Spain
The Solheim Cup is the ultimate team event in women's golf, pitting the top 12 female European golfers against the 12 best American golfers.
The format sees the teams compete across three days with a mixture of fourballs, foursomes and singles to decide the winning side. However, despite the ever-increasing viewing figures and sold-out atmosphere on the ground, there is no financial reward for any of the players taking part.
Despite prize money available for all other LPGA and LET events, the Solheim Cup sees players compete for national, continental and sporting pride.
In recent years, Team Europe have been the dominant force, winning the last two editions of the competition in Gleneagles, Scotland and Inverness Club, Ohio. Should they be victorious again this year, it would be the first time that the European Team has won the Solheim Cup three times in a row since the tournament's inception.
The lack of financial compensation is also the case for the Ryder Cup, the men's equivalent. While there is no prize money for the men's competition, there is some money spent with the PGA of America making a $200,000 charitable contribution to a pair of charities in the name of each of the 12 players on the team.
