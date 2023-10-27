8 Questions For Every Beginner Golfer Before They Start… And The Answers

You’ve watched golf on TV, or maybe heard others talking about it and thought to yourself, ‘I want to give this game a go’. How hard can it be? In answer to that question, if you already know people who play, you have an entry point there, but if you don’t, finding a way to start can be an intimidating and overwhelming experience.

I am here to help those with absolutely no clue where to begin. With over 20 years coaching experience, I can now say with certainty that coaching beginners is my absolute favourite demographic to work with. Two years ago I set up a Women’s Get into Golf program which has seen over 200 hundred women take on the 3-week course. I understand the many preconceived ideas about the type of people that play golf and who it is suitable for, along with the ups and downs that you will inevitably experience along the way, so without further ado, let's crack on…

What Type Of Golf Do You Want To Play?

This sounds like a trick question, but it’s not. A recent research project by The PGA (Professional Golfers Association) discovered that 22.4m adults in GB and Ireland engage in golf but only 4.9m of them play on a course. The last 5 years has seen golf explode in popularity thanks to Adventure Golf destinations and driving ranges with gamified setups.

If you only want to hit balls at a driving range – fine, no problem, you can find a way to be the best you can be in that environment. If you are keen to start and head out onto a course, your pathway will be slightly different.

The main thing is that you find the right type of golf that suits your needs and that you enjoy what you are doing.

I have worked in several different golfing environments from the finest clubs in Surrey to local public pay-and-play facilities. I would choose your local public driving range or a pay-and-play course every time. The reason is that while most golf clubs are doing what they can to modify their culture by relaxing rules, dress codes and being more welcoming to the public, many are not. Have you ever seen an adult shout at another person over the length and colour of their socks? Or a committee meeting called over inconsistent sultana ratio in the fruit scones? Well, you could still be treated to that at many golf clubs in the UK today, so choose a venue whose target market is you.

As a beginner you should be able to ask how you can go along and have a go and find out what is required to take part at that venue. If the person you are speaking to is anything less than delighted to answer your questions, try somewhere else. Prioritise your comfort and enjoyment and do not give your hard-earned money to businesses not appreciative of your custom.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

How Much Is Golf Going To Cost?

This depends on the type of golf you want to play. If you just fancy a whack at the driving range, you will be able to hire a bay and clubs for an hour for an average cost of £15 or under.

If, however, you want to buy equipment and join a golf club, this is a much greater investment. Depending on the brand, a set of golf clubs can cost anywhere between £400 or less for a beginner package set, or approximately up to £2,500 for a premium set.

Another great money saving option is to buy second-hand. Many pro shops located at golf clubs and your local driving range may have a second-hand section that offers the big brand names at a fraction of the price. Or stay online and check out the websites that cater to the second-hand market such as Golf Bidder, Cash for Clubs and Replay Golf to name but a few. If you fancy staying local, Facebook marketplace can often be a treasure trove of pre-loved bargains.

For a 7-day annual membership of a golf club, you can expect to pay anywhere from £700 to £2,500 plus. Deals are available though, and many clubs are doing what they can to adapt to modern life with flexible off-peak options or quarterly memberships. You can even join a scheme like Play More Golf that buys you a certain number of rounds at different courses local to you.

Before you even consider joining a golf club, it is imperative that you do your research and think realistically about how often you will be able to play. The last thing you want is for it to be like that annual gym membership, where you visit so few times that it ends up costing you £50 a round!

Do You Really Need Lessons?

YES! Out of all the money you may potentially spend on golf over years to come, regardless of the type of golfer you choose to become, buying golf lessons is money best spent. Any golf pro worth their salt will be able to teach you the basics of a good set-up and swing technique along with answering any questions you may have about the game. Want to know more about the different types of shots – ask your pro, want to meet other beginners to play with – ask your pro, what type of golf ball should you use – ask your pro, you get the idea. That’s not to say there aren’t some bad pros out there because there are. If your pro is more interested in telling you how they nearly made it on tour but (insert some sad story of injury or double crossing) then avoid! Find a pro who is passionate about coaching and helping you reach your goals.

(Image credit: WIGB)

How Difficult Is Golf To Learn?

I’m not going to sugarcoat it, golf is hard, really hard. You are trying to hit a tiny ball with a tiny clubface to a target that is often hundreds of yards away, on a wide variety of courses. No two shots you play will ever be the same. It’s a game that you never stop learning. Ask the top 10 golfers in the world how good they are, and they will tell you what they are working on and what needs improvement.

It is vital to manage your expectations, to ensure you don’t get disheartened in the early stages. You will have days where you wake up and you can flush the ball and send it wherever you like, and then you will have days that make you feel like you’ve never held a club before. Then there is the never-ending quest for more consistency that all golfers lust after.

The magic of golf is its difficulty. If it was easy, it wouldn’t be such an achievement to play well. It’s the rollercoaster of emotions it can evoke that makes it fun! As cliché as it sounds, playing golf is the epitome of having to fall in love with the process of learning and hoping the hard work pays off, and as the saying in golf goes ‘The more I practise, the luckier I get!’

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Do You Have To Buy All The Gear?

For the driving range, not at all. You can wear what you like, and you can usually hire golf clubs. If heading to a golf course, you will need to research what that clubs dress code is. The vast majority of golf clubs do require you to wear golf specific clothing and may have a no jeans rule for what can be worn in the clubhouse. The goalposts are forever moving on what constitutes appropriate golf attire and clubs do tend to set their own rules, so that’s why it is worth doing a bit of research. If you want to get suited and booted and look the part, head to your local club’s Professional shop or golf superstore to see what they have on offer and try before you buy. If you are more of an online shopper, type ‘women’s golf clothing’ into the search engine of your choice to browse away at your leisure.

In terms of all the gear, club wise, how much you need will depend on your progress and what you want to achieve on the golf course. If you only want to play a few times a year, then a half set will be suffice. Alternatively, if you want to really get stuck in, have a custom fit session where clubs, often at no extra cost, are built to suit your swing and physical build. Like having the right pair of shoes to suit your feet, this will make a difference in your ability to hit the ball successfully and ultimately your enjoyment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How Much Do I Need To Know?

Think of range golf as being like riding a bike around a completely empty car park, and a golf course as being out on public roads. To enjoy the driving range, you can Jon Snow it, knowing nothing except how to get a basket of balls and load up the range tech screen on your bay. For the course, however, you do need to understand some of the highway code fundamentals to safely play.

If you play on your own, you will need to know where to tee off, what clubs are best to play and from where. You will also need to know the etiquette of replacing divots, repairing pitch marks, how to play and let people through.

Going out on the golf course for the first time can feel like being thrown in the sea and not being a strong swimmer. It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the environment, only hitting one shot and dealing with the consequences, and did I mention people watching you. I can put your mind at ease with the last one and promise you golfers are quite self-obsessed creatures and only think about their own golf games and shots, so they really don't care too much how you hit the ball; I can appreciate that doesn’t necessarily make it any less nerve wracking the first few times out there.

Parting Advice

Find your place and find your people. For example, a golf venue that welcomes you by name and people that you enjoy spending your precious leisure time with. Golf should be an escape that offers you the opportunity to take you away from your usual day-to-day, unwind and challenge you. Golf can be whatever you want it to be, I truly believe it has something to offer everyone and if you are lucky enough to find a hobby that you cannot wait to experience, you are winning at life.