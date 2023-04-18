DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 on Your Favorite Zurich Classic Team
Claim the DraftKings promo code today and will bet $5, win $150 on the Zurich Classic this week!
The Zurich Classic is a unique event on tour, where two player pair up to take on TPC Louisiana. This week, thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook, you can bet $5, win $150 on this exciting event, when you claim the DraftKings promo code below.
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are the strong favorites for this event, but with pairings like Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, and Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, there is plenty on intrigue.
CLICK HERE to claim this jaw-dropping DraftKings promo code today and you will bet $5, win $150 extra if your favorite team wins the Zurich Classic.
How To Claim a $150 Bonus at the Zurich Classic
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, to claim this bet $5, win $150 extra DraftKings promo code, ahead of the Zurich Classic this week!
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150 Now" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit at least $5 into your new account
4) Bet $5 on your favorite Zurich Classic pairing
5) Get a $150 Moneyline bonus if your team wins the Zurich Classic this Sunday
Get a +3000 Odds Boost on Your Favorite Zurich Pairing at DraftKings Sportsbook
It is no surprise that Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are the favorites here. They are the two highest-ranked players in the field, they are on the same team and they are both in form. Having the 4th and 5th best players in the world in one team seems unfair, but will it be? If you think they cruise home this week, then claim the DraftKings promo code now and win $150 extra from your $5 wager if they win.
Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, and the team of Sam Burns and Billy Horschel should also give the favorites a run for their money this week, and you can boost the odds of them winning by +3000 with the DraftKings promo code.
So, it doesn't matter if you want to boost the odds of the Zurich Classic favorites, or take a chance on an outsider, this DraftKings promo code will see you win $150 extra if your pairing wins on Sunday night!
Zurich Classic Odds: Who Will You Bet This Week?
We have told you about three of the strongest teams at this week's Zurich Classic, but here is a summary of the favorites in this week's event.
Boost any team below by +3000 with the exciting PGA Tour DraftKings promo code.
- Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay +300
- Collin Morikawa & Max Homa +900
- Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell +1200
- Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim +1400
- Sam Burns & Billy Horschel +1400
- Justin Suh & Sahith Theegala +2000
Remember, no matter which team you want to bet on this week, you will bet $5, win $150 extra if you correctly predict the Zurich Classic winner, thanks to this DraftKings promo code.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
