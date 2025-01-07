The Only Dumfries And Galloway Hotel With Its Very Own Golf Course

In an area of the country where the links at Southerness is the standout course, many others - like Powfoot (one of Golf Monthly's best Scottish courses under £100) are well worth a game - but Cally Palace is the only place where you can both stay and play...

The golf

Par 71, 6,062 yards

After a relatively gentle downhill opener towards the lake and a pretty but tricky par 3, a trio of tight, tree-lined holes greets you from the 3rd to the 5th. In the summer, leaving the driver in the bag for this stretch may be wise, although the 5th does open out on the approach. Around the turn, you’ll enjoy slightly wider avenues with a little more room to manoeuvre, although the par-5 8th comes as a bit of a shock on account of its length at 590 yards.

The testing par-5 13th plays tightly around this lake (Image credit: Bespoke Hotels)

The par-5 13th tees off from beside the cricket pitch and is SI 1 for good reason – the lay-up between lake and trees is scarily narrow, a little like the 3rd at North Hants for those who have played it. The 16th doglegs around a beautiful arboreal specimen, with another forming a stirring backdrop on the long par-3 17th. The 18th may be a mere 271 yards, but 8-iron, 8-iron may be the prudent strategy given just how much the trees encroach.

The hotel

The grand 18th century mansion, which was completed in 1763, was the handiwork of architect, Robert Mylne, who famously won a competition to design Blackfriars Bridge in London. Elegant architecture and tall ceilings abound, with many of the 56 good-sized bedrooms - 31 of which are in the main mansion - gazing out over either the golf course or rear lawns.

One of the renovated deluxe double bedrooms at Cally Palace (Image credit: Bespoke Hotels)

The restaurant draws on popular seasonal Scottish fare, while the Conservatory Bar is the ideal spot for a pre-dinner or post-round tipple. Away from the golf, there’s a good indoor swimming pool plus many walks to savour in Cally Woods along the entrance drive.

Best deal

At the time of publication in January 2025, stay and play packages started from £178 per night to include one night's B&B plus two rounds of golf per person. There are multiple offers for both groups and individuals throughout the year and guests should enquire direct for the best deals.

Cally Palace Hotel, Cally Avenue, Gatehouse of Fleet, Castle Douglas, DG7 7DL

T: 0330 094 5918

E: info@bespokehotels.com

W: bespokehotels.com/cally-palace-hotel/