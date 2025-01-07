The Only Dumfries And Galloway Hotel With Its Very Own Golf Course
Jeremy Ellwood heads a little way north of the England/Scotland border to stay and play at Cally Palace's elegant and imposing 18th-century mansion on the outskirts of Gatehouse of Fleet
In an area of the country where the links at Southerness is the standout course, many others - like Powfoot (one of Golf Monthly's best Scottish courses under £100) are well worth a game - but Cally Palace is the only place where you can both stay and play...
The golf
Par 71, 6,062 yards
After a relatively gentle downhill opener towards the lake and a pretty but tricky par 3, a trio of tight, tree-lined holes greets you from the 3rd to the 5th. In the summer, leaving the driver in the bag for this stretch may be wise, although the 5th does open out on the approach. Around the turn, you’ll enjoy slightly wider avenues with a little more room to manoeuvre, although the par-5 8th comes as a bit of a shock on account of its length at 590 yards.
The par-5 13th tees off from beside the cricket pitch and is SI 1 for good reason – the lay-up between lake and trees is scarily narrow, a little like the 3rd at North Hants for those who have played it. The 16th doglegs around a beautiful arboreal specimen, with another forming a stirring backdrop on the long par-3 17th. The 18th may be a mere 271 yards, but 8-iron, 8-iron may be the prudent strategy given just how much the trees encroach.
The hotel
The grand 18th century mansion, which was completed in 1763, was the handiwork of architect, Robert Mylne, who famously won a competition to design Blackfriars Bridge in London. Elegant architecture and tall ceilings abound, with many of the 56 good-sized bedrooms - 31 of which are in the main mansion - gazing out over either the golf course or rear lawns.
The restaurant draws on popular seasonal Scottish fare, while the Conservatory Bar is the ideal spot for a pre-dinner or post-round tipple. Away from the golf, there’s a good indoor swimming pool plus many walks to savour in Cally Woods along the entrance drive.
Best deal
At the time of publication in January 2025, stay and play packages started from £178 per night to include one night's B&B plus two rounds of golf per person. There are multiple offers for both groups and individuals throughout the year and guests should enquire direct for the best deals.
Cally Palace Hotel, Cally Avenue, Gatehouse of Fleet, Castle Douglas, DG7 7DL
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
T: 0330 094 5918
E: info@bespokehotels.com
W: bespokehotels.com/cally-palace-hotel/
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
-
-
Scottie Scheffler Announces Delay To Injury Return
The World No.1's return from hand surgery has been pushed back until the end of January
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Player Impact Program Is No More… Here’s How Much Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Other PGA Tour Stars Have Won
After four iterations, the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program is to be replaced. However, during that time, some big names have amassed some big payouts
By Matt Cradock Published