Stockport Golf Club Course Review

The Harry Colt design at Stockport Golf Club offers a perfect balance of golfing examination and entertainment
GF Round: £80
Par 71, 6,373 yards
Slope 131
GM Verdict A fine and engaging test of golf that you simply don’t want to come to an end
Favourite Hole The short 8th - a very attractive par 3 that requires a perfectly struck long iron or wood
The courses that are inland from England’s brilliant north-west golf coast are often less well-known than their linksy neighbours. However, there is huge strength in depth with Stockport one of the finest parkland courses in the region. A regular host of Open Qualifying, the par of 71 provides a stiff test even as you tackle this lovely, gently undulating course. The course was designed by Sandy Herd and later revised by the great Harry Colt.
The course opens with a long and demanding par 4 before two shorter such holes where positioning off the tee is key. The 4th is another strong par 4 and then it’s the first short hole, a very appealing tee shot from a slightly raised tee.
The next two both offer birdie chances, and the 8th is a cracking par 3 that stretches to just over 200 yards from the back tee.
A straightaway par 5 concludes the nine and it is worth taking time to refuel at the excellent halfway house before you play the SI1 10th. The next is a par 3 that has been redesigned in relatively recent times.
The long 12th works its way from left to right to the top end of the course before you reach a superb trio of par 4s from the 13th. The first of these plays down into a dip and then up to the right to a beautifully-sited green.
The 14th arcs its way even more severely from left to right, and there is a hollow to avoid on the right of the 15th.
A lovely short hole over the dip comes next, played over and between a handful of very attractive but welcoming bunkers.
A pair of mid-length par 4s conclude an interesting and varied round of golf that should have something for everyone.
In an area of very fine golf, the course at Stockport Golf Club can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best golf courses in Lancashire. It is also a friendly club and makes for a terrific day out for a game with friends or golfing groups of any size.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played well over 1,100 courses in almost 50 countries. Since travel restarted in May 2021, he has played around 80 different courses, more than 40 for the first time. This includes 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of his main roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but 10. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com
