Stockport Golf Club Course Review

GF Round: £80

Par 71, 6,373 yards

Slope 131

GM Verdict A fine and engaging test of golf that you simply don’t want to come to an end

Favourite Hole The short 8th - a very attractive par 3 that requires a perfectly struck long iron or wood

The courses that are inland from England’s brilliant north-west golf coast are often less well-known than their linksy neighbours. However, there is huge strength in depth with Stockport one of the finest parkland courses in the region. A regular host of Open Qualifying, the par of 71 provides a stiff test even as you tackle this lovely, gently undulating course. The course was designed by Sandy Herd and later revised by the great Harry Colt.

The fifth is the first of four fine short holes (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The course opens with a long and demanding par 4 before two shorter such holes where positioning off the tee is key. The 4th is another strong par 4 and then it’s the first short hole, a very appealing tee shot from a slightly raised tee.

Unusually, the tough par-3 eighth is stroke index two (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The next two both offer birdie chances, and the 8th is a cracking par 3 that stretches to just over 200 yards from the back tee.

The approach to the short eleventh (Image credit: Rob Smith)

A straightaway par 5 concludes the nine and it is worth taking time to refuel at the excellent halfway house before you play the SI1 10th. The next is a par 3 that has been redesigned in relatively recent times.

The thirteenth is the first of three consecutive particularly strong par 4s (Image credit: Stockport Golf Club)

The long 12th works its way from left to right to the top end of the course before you reach a superb trio of par 4s from the 13th. The first of these plays down into a dip and then up to the right to a beautifully-sited green.

A view back from behind the fourteenth green (Image credit: Stockport Golf Club)

The 14th arcs its way even more severely from left to right, and there is a hollow to avoid on the right of the 15th.

The last par 3 takes you over a valley back to the clubhouse (Image credit: Rob Smith)

A lovely short hole over the dip comes next, played over and between a handful of very attractive but welcoming bunkers.

The final green at the end of a wonderful golf course (Image credit: Stockport Golf Club)

A pair of mid-length par 4s conclude an interesting and varied round of golf that should have something for everyone.

In an area of very fine golf, the course at Stockport Golf Club can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best golf courses in Lancashire. It is also a friendly club and makes for a terrific day out for a game with friends or golfing groups of any size.