Royal Cromer Golf Club Course Review
Interesting and varied clifftop course offering an unusual blend of links-like holes and those with a more inland feel
By Fergus Bisset published
Royal Cromer Golf Club Course Review
GF From £50 to £80
Par 72, 6,528 yards
Slope 132
GM Verdict – Glorious clifftop course offering a blend of links and inland characteristics
Favourite Hole – 14th. A great, strong par 4 playing up towards the historic lighthouse. It’s a couple of good blows to reach in regulation.
Founded in 1888, Royal Cromer Golf Club immediately attained its Royal status through the patronage of the Prince of Wales who went on to be King Edward VII. The course at Royal Cromer has altered a number of times over the years. The original plan was by Old Tom Morris then J.H. Taylor remodelled the layout between 1911 and 1913. In the 1920s James Braid oversaw revisions to the track – quite a line-up of eminent architects. The current layout provides an interesting and varied challenge to suit golfers of all standards. Sitting on a cliff-top above the beach, this is not a typical seaside course. Trees and bracken present as much of a hazard as the gorse. But with this fine blend of styles, Royal Cromer is one of the best courses in Norfolk.
The layout is undulating with a number of shots requiring a bit of guesswork as you try to factor in the changes of elevation. The greens are relatively small and quite testing, trouble is never too far away so accuracy on approaches is key. On the front nine, the excellent and testing par-4 6th is particularly striking as it runs along the clifftop. Two good knocks are required if you’re to reach in regulation.
On the back nine, the 14th is the most links-like of all the holes and it is perhaps the course’s most memorable. Playing towards the 150-year-old lighthouse, a perfect drive is required if you’re to have a chance of getting up to the small green in two blows.
The run in is excellent with the lovely par-3 17th requiring a solid shot and the 18th with a relatively generous fairway but very well protected green sitting close to the characterful and welcoming clubhouse. Royal Cromer is a club that’s always looking to make improvements and recent upgrades to tees and paths have added to the playability and looks of the layout.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
