Market Rasen Golf Club Course Review
Market Rasen Golf Club's relatively undiscovered Lincolnshire heathland gem is well worth a visit when you're next in the county
Market Rasen Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: £25-£40wd; £28-£45we
Par 71, 6,249 yards
Slope 140
GM Verdict – Lincolnshire gem with a mix of heathland and tree-lined holes plus a lovely secluded setting a little way out of town.
Favourite Hole – The par-4 10th, a dogleg left where your approach is played over the River Rase, which crosses the fairway after hugging the left side early on.
Every so often you stumble across an unexpected golfing treasure in this line of work, and the lovely course just outside the famous horse-racing town of Market Rasen in Lincolnshire is a prime example. It’s a gem of a course, essentially heathland in nature with the trees that line many fairways making it a very secluded and peaceful spot for a round. It ranks among the best golf courses in Lincolnshire and deserves to be more widely known.
The diverse selection of evergreen and deciduous specimens also means it will test your game, with accuracy from the tee of paramount importance. The River Rase also makes its presence felt from time to time as it meanders through the course. The club began life as a nine-holer to the west of town in 1912 before moving to its present site at Warren Farm south-east of town in 1922.
The dauntingly long par-4 opener is a bit of an early shock to the system straight out of the car, and it may well signal an instant dropped shot. But don’t despair. A glance at the card will fill you with renewed hope, for among the scores of very pretty holes you’ll encounter before the turn, the six remaining front-nine par-4s all start with a ‘3’.
They must still be treated with respect, though, as you’re invariably in among the trees and heather – nowhere more so than the almost single-file 7th, where only position ‘A’ off the tee will give you a clear sight of the green. Eventually you find more open terrain on the 9th, and after the excellent dogleg-left 10th, you head out into a trio of fine new holes that opened for play in 2001 to replace three closer to the racecourse.
After rejoining the original holes, the 15th is a magnificent sprawling par 5, where working out just where to lay up is no pushover. The final hole is a long par 3 where the green, close to the clubhouse terrace, is partially obscured by trees from the tee, especially if the pin is on the right.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
-
-
Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club Course Review
The modified James Braid course at Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club has something for everyone
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Bamburgh Castle Golf Club Course Review
For views, charm and fun, the elevated seaside course at Bamburgh Castle Golf Club is up there with the very best
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club Course Review
The modified James Braid course at Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club has something for everyone
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Bamburgh Castle Golf Club Course Review
For views, charm and fun, the elevated seaside course at Bamburgh Castle Golf Club is up there with the very best
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Brancepeth Castle Golf Club Course Review
The undulating Harry Colt design at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club is a fine test of golf and home to many memorable holes
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Cleeve Hill Golf Club Course Review
Back from the brink, the eccentric and blissfully located course at Cleeve Hill Golf Club is fabulous fun
By Rob Smith • Published
-
The Worcestershire Golf Club Course Review
The beautiful Alister MacKenzie and FW Hawtree design at The Worcestershire Golf Club is well worth a detour and is one of the very finest courses in the area
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Sandiway Golf Club Course Review
Sandiway Golf Club, one of Cheshire's best courses, perhaps flies under the radar a little among the wider golfing public. It shouldn't...
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Reddish Vale Golf Club Course Review
The feast of golf at Reddish Vale Golf Club is just five miles from Manchester city centre and enormous fun
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Hallamshire Golf Club Course Review
The wonderfully varied and scenic design at Hallamshire Golf Club owes much to two of golf’s greatest architects, Harry Colt and Herbert Fowler
By Rob Smith • Published