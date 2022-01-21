Isle of Harris Golf Club Course Review
The Isle of Harris Golf Club's cracking little nine-holer provides one of the most magical settings for a game in the whole of the UK&I
By Jeremy Ellwood published
Isle of Harris Golf Club Course Review
GF 9 holes: £16; Full day: £26
Par 68, 4,834 yards (two loops of nine)
Slope 111
GM Verdict – A simply magical setting for a game of golf on the west coast of Harris in the Outer Hebrides, which is guaranteed to raise a smile.
Favourite Hole – The 6th – a short, blind par 4 with a bit of a left-to-right kink playing straight towards the beach. Two hidden bunkers await anything leaking weakly right.
This beautiful nine-holer on the west coast of Harris in the Outer Hebrides looks out over Taransay, the island made famous in 2000 by the BBC’s social experiment programme, Castaway. Golf was once played a little further down the west Harris coast, but the club, which dates back to the 1930s, has been at Scarista since 1985 and ranks among the best nine-holers in the UK. As at many of our best island courses, the setting is simply magical. There can be few golf courses anywhere that better conjure up that ‘wonderful to be alive’ feeling on a fine day. It really is fun golf at its very best, yet not to be treated too lightly whether or not the wind is blowing
It is understandably relatively modest in nature, stretching to under 4,900 yards for two loops, but all the better for it. The setting is simply heavenly, but don’t get any ideas about a Sunday round, for in this ‘off-the-beaten-track’ world, playing our great game on The Sabbath is still prohibited.
While some may be pressing to get that overturned at Stornoway Golf Club an hour to the north on Lewis in the quest to make the islands a more appealing weekend golfing getaway for visitors, there appear to be no such moves afoot at Harris where everyone seems quite happy with the status quo. You can, however, enjoy life membership for around about the same price (£350) as a peak-season round on Trump Turnberry’s Ailsa Course!
The course features three cracking par 3s, five short par 4s (the longest is just 349 yards) and a solitary par 5 in the middle. The 6th may just be the best hole and a great birdie chance if you can find the right line to a hidden green as you drive straight towards the beach. But truth is, you’ll probably be too mesmerised by the views, setting and ambience to be overly concerned about the architectural merits or otherwise of the holes you’re playing. On a fine day, opt for the day rate and just keep going round to your heart’s content!
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
-
Tadmarton Heath Golf Club Course Review
Tadmarton Heath Golf Club in Oxfordshire, with its glorious elevated setting and old farmhouse for a clubhouse, is perhaps English golf's quintessential 'hidden gem'
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Kington Golf Club Course Review
England’s highest 18-hole course is blessed with some of the finest golf views in the country
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Knole Park Golf Club Course Review
A fine layout set over a spacious parcel of extremely attractive and undulating parkland
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
West Linton Golf Club Course Review
An attractive moorland course just outside the beautiful conservation village of West Linton
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Moffat Golf Club Course Review
Moffat Golf Club is a delightful short 18-holer in Scotland's Southern Uplands with a memorable short par-3 9th hole, 'Port Arthur'
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Fraserburgh Golf Club Corbiehill Course Review
A great and historic seaside club and course in the north east of Scotland set amidst the dunes
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Sandwell Park Golf Club Course Review
Sandwell Park Golf Club is a delightful Harry Colt heathland treat a mere stone's throw from J1 of the M5 in the West Midlands
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Lanark Golf Club Course Review
With the club founded in 1851, golf has been played on the same moorland at Lanark for 160 years
By Fergus Bisset • Published