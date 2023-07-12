The 15 Best Alcohol Deals We've Spotted This Prime Day
Take a look at some of our favourite deals on alcohol during this Amazon Prime Day
As Amazon Prime Day draws to a close, there are still plenty of superb golf deals available and, along with golf related items, there is also a number of alcohol deals on whisky, gin, vodka, wine and more.
Below we pick out some of our favourite Prime Day Booze Deals, with the products perfect as gifts, or even stocking up for summer BBQs or golf trips away. Either way, there should be something for everyone...
Beer
Red Stripe Lager (Case of 24) | 25% off at Amazon
Was £36 Now £26.99
Red Stripe has been around for almost 100 years and, in the Amazon Prime sale, you can grab 24 cans for under £27. That works out at just over £1 per can!
Madri Excepcional Lager | 25% off at Amazon
Was £30 Now £22.49
A Spanish lager with a smooth, well-rounded taste profile with a short, bitter finish, you can grab 24 bottles for under £23.
Beer Gift Box | 21% off at Amazon
Was £24 Now £18.99
A selection of lagers and ales, the Gift Box features Staropramen Czech beer, Cobra Indian beer, Blue Moon craft ale, Chieftain IPA and Sharp's Offshore pilsner
Wine
Errazuriz Estate Reserva Sauvignon Blanc | 20% off at Amazon
Was £8.33 Now £6.65
Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, you can grab this Chilean Sauvignon Blanc for under £7 a bottle this Prime Day.
Oxford Landing Estates Pinot Grigio (Case of 6) | 32% off at Amazon
Was £57.15 Now £39.08
This South Australian Pinot Grigio is now under £40 this Prime Day, with the price of one bottle coming out at just over £6.
Cali By Snoop Red Wine | 23% off at Amazon
Was £11 Now £8.49
Snoop Dogg is one of the most recognized rappers of all time, with his wine now 23% off this Prime Day.
Gin
American Aviation Gin | 21% off at Amazon
Was £28 Now £22
From Portland, Oregon, American Aviation Gin is a fantastic base for cocktails and, in particular, the Aviation cocktail after which the brand is named.
Wildcat Bramble Blackberry Flavoured Gin | 28% off at Amazon
Was £25 Now £17.99
Currently, Wildcat Bramble have a number of flavoured gins available in the Prime Day sale, with a 28% discount making this superb value for money.
Opihr Gin Spices of the Orient | 26% off at Amazon
Was £23 Now £16.99
Offering a punchy, intense flavour, Opihr Gin is crammed with flavours like spicy cubeb berries from Indonesia, cardamom and Tellicherry black pepper from India and coriander from Morocco.
Rum
Mount Gay Eclipse Barbados Golden Rum | 23% off at Amazon
Was £20.75 Now £15.98
Currently, this Golden Rum from Mount Gay is now under £16, with it being perfect served neat, on ice, with a mixer or in a cocktail.
Dead Man's Fingers Spiced Rum | 25% off at Amazon
Was £22.00 Now £16.50
Dead Man's Fingers produce a wide variety of spirits and, with their spiced rum, you will find a spirit which is blended with spices that will go with a wide variety of pallets. Also, it is 25% off this Prime Day.
Malibu White Rum | 35% off at Amazon
Was £23.20 Now £15
Malibu is one of the most recognized rums and, for £15, you can pick up a one-litre bottle this Amazon Prime Day. Featuring a coconut taste, it will suit those with a slightly sweeter tooth.
Whiskey
Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey | 44% off at Amazon
Was £36 Now £19.99
Jack Daniels is arguably the most recognized brand when it comes to whiskey, with their Gentleman Jack bottle now 44% off in the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey | 41% off at Amazon
Was £35.50 Now £20.99
Crafted at The Old Bushmills Distillery in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, this 10-year-old single malt whisky is now 41% in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
The Singleton 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky | 42% off at Amazon
Was £42 Now £24.50
For under £25, you can grab a bottle of The Singleton 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, which has hints of brown sugar and espresso coffee.
