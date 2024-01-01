Hurry, Today Is The Final Day Of PXG's $400 Off Driver Deal!

I have written about this deal a couple of times of late and I am amazed it is still going. Right now you can get $400 off the PXG 0311 XF Gen5 and standard Gen5 drivers, reducing the price from $599, all the way to $199. And this isn't a case of PXG just trying to get rid of stock, no, there are plenty of lofts, shafts and grips to choose from to make your driver bespoke to you.

We actually tested the XF model back in 2022 with tester Scott Kramer saying that it will definitely turn heads thanks to the looks and overall performance of it.

"This driver is geared for those wanting maximum forgiveness... In our testing, it was extremely competitive with any other driver on the market. Playing holes with tight fairways was not an issue, even during the first round we tested it. Literally every shot seemed like it was able to find the intended target line with effortless ease. The peak ball trajectory seemed ideal for the given loft. Carry was exceptional, as was the lively landing."

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99

Crammed with technology and customization options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout.

Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review

PXG 0311 GEN5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99

Along with the XF version, there is the standard GEN5, which is the slightly less forgiving model of the two. However, both have the same construction type and both provide plenty of adjustability, which means you can hone in your spin and distance numbers.

But as we mentioned in the title, today is actually the last day you can get this $400 deal because on the 2nd January the price will go back up to $289.99 (which is also a really good deal in the first place because even that is $310 off the usual RRP of $599.99!) Regardless, if you want one of these drivers at the best possible price, today is the time to act so you can save yourself an extra $90.