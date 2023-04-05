Masters First Round Leader Predictions, Picks: Tony Finau Backed for a Fast Start
Johnny Covers is here to bring you his favorite First Round Leader picks for the 2023 Masters.
With so many top-tier players competing at such a high level, the 87th Masters' Tournament has the potential to be one of the most exciting editions we've ever seen. The variety in possible results should be bigger than most of those prior 86 events with the 18 eligible players from LIV Golf included in the field as well.
Add in some turbulent weather forecasted for later in the week at Augusta, and we're bound to see just about anything in the first major of the year. Let's take a look at a few players that could get off to hot starts.
The Masters First Round Leader Picks
Tony Finau +3300 (Bet $100 to collect $2,900 at BetMGM Sportsbook)
Picking Finau for a top-20 ranking in the past was the ultimate backhanded praise for a player who kept missing out on the winner's circle but kept getting near. I like him here not just for that, however, but for a fast start to get there as well.
Despite less-than-stellar fields, he showed last year that he had what it takes to win more frequently. Based on his performance thus far this year, it appears that he still has what it takes to be a genuine contender. He has had eight official starts this year and has not placed higher than T-7 or worse than T-24 in any of them.
I think Finau's consistent but not complete results are going to catch up to his productivity very soon, and a hot start might be in order at Augusta.
Joohyung “Tom” Kim +6000 (Bet $100 to collect $6,100 at DraftKings)
The South Korean golfer, who jokingly goes by "Tom" in honor of Thomas the Tank Engine, is competing in his first Masters, but the Augusta National course is a good fit for his style of play. He has top-20 rankings for both SG: APP and GIR %, so he ought to be able to make the crucial second shot.
Kim has consistently performed well since joining the PGA Tour in 2022 and is a reliable tee-to-green player, ranking 58th in SG: OTT. Although his ranking of 77th in putts made inside of 10 feet might be improved, this shouldn't stop him from perhaps contending for a top-10 berth at Augusta.
He's also a player known to start hot, and at these odds, I think is worth a flyer to do just that here.
Chris Kirk +8000 (Bet $100 to collect $8,100 at BetMGM Sportsbook)
Kirk will participate in the Masters for the fourth time in his career and will make his first appearance there since 2016. With his victory at the Honda Classic in February—his third top-three result in a stretch of four starts—Kirk is playing some of his sharpest golf in a very long time. One of the few players who chose to compete in the Valero Texas Open last week, when he placed T-10, that momentum could roll over early here.
