The second generation Hi-Toe wedge from TaylorMade has made it into our Editor's Choice List for 2021.

TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw Wedge

TaylorMade has chosen to launch a Raw version of its popular Hi-Toe wedge designed to rust over time and we really enjoyed what this offered.

TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw Wedge

Engineered for performance

The second-generation Hi-Toe’s all-new Raw Face is engineered for added spin and accuracy, plus more consistent performance from the rough or on mis-hits. The full-face grooves in the higher-lofted models from 56˚ and up help pave the way to better results when the strike is a little off or compromised.

The beauty of the Hi-Toe shape and design is that it allows a higher centre of gravity so you can launch wedge shots a little lower with more spin for extra control on full shots. The bigger face area that Hi-Toe allows adds scope for more creative greenside work from a variety of lies.

Open-face Specialist

The ZTP RAW grooves on the Hi-Toe are something else, generating more spin than you might be used to, especially in wet conditions where those sharper, narrower and deeper grooves really come into their own.

Where this club really excelled for us was on open-faced shots, with the extra spin particularly noticeable on lobs from the semi-rough and bunkers. The full-face grooves in the high-toe section that you’re more likely to utilise on these shots really do seem to provide extra spin when you lay the face wide open.

As for looks, the aged copper finish when new looks really classy, but it will be up to you as to whether you’re happy with a face that will rust over time (and potentially help to retain spin consistency for longer) or would prefer something that keeps its looks for longer.

We’re not averse to a spot of age-induced rust and found this wedge really confidence-inspiring over the ball.

TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw Wedge