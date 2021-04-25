The Under Armour Spieth 5 shoe is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list for 2021

Under Armour Spieth 5 SL Shoe

Driven by performance above all else, the fifth generation of Under Armour’s Jordan Spieth-inspired shoe may well be the best yet.

Using insights from world-leading biomechanist, JJ Rivet, and Spieth himself, this shoe offers stability and traction in abundance. It is designed to help you maximise ground forces and gain precious yards by advancements in the rotational, horizontal and vertical traction elements found in the Spieth 4 model, plus the addition of a fourth internal traction dimension courtesy of a 3D moulded footbed.

This features an additional wing that wraps over much of the foot to eliminate gaps and create a fit that is tailored to your specific foot shape, enhancing performance by reducing unwanted slippage.

Unlike the Spieth 4, this is a spikeless golf shoe, but don’t let that worry you. Thanks to a durable and lightweight TPU outsole, with injected rubber spikes in specially targeted areas, you’ll enjoy no shortage of grip.

Under Armour Spieth 5 SL Golf Shoes

Comfort And Power

In testing, our feet remained firmly planted throughout, meaning no loss of power or control caused by compromised contact with the ground.

Thanks to the full-length Hovr foam underfoot, this is the most comfortable Spieth signature shoe to date. Add in the unique energy return properties that support the natural motion of the foot in the swing from start to finish, and the Spieth 5 SL is the most tech-driven shoe from top to bottom, well worthy of its place on our list.

Performance With Style

We found the Clarino microfibre uppers to be breathable, while a decidedly wet test day helped to confirm that the Gore-Tex membrane is certainly up to the task.

While it’s only available in white, the versatility of its design means it should work well with almost any outfit. It’s a stylish-looking shoe with flashes of Versa red subtly contrasting with the upper and complementing the overall look. Under Armour also has a new E-sizing feature that caters for a variety of foot shapes.

If you’re in the market for an all-rounder in 2021 and value the tangible performance gains a shoe can potentially offer, the Spieth 5 SL should be right at the top of your list.

Under Armour Spieth 5 SL Shoes