The Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro shoe is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice list

Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro Shoe

Delivering game-changing performance technology and developed with insight from a host of tour pros such as Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Colin Montgomerie and Billy Andrade, Skechers’ 2021 golf shoe range delivers traction and comfort through 18 holes and beyond.

A returning favourite for this year that has been given an upgrade or two is the Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro. Packed with features, not only is this a well-rounded spiked shoe in terms of performance, but it also offers brilliant value for money.

It’s out now and comes in black/red, grey/red and white/navy, with two width options also available – medium and extra wide.

Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro Shoes

Renowned Comfort

As always, as soon as you put them on, Skechers’ renowned out-of-the-box comfort becomes apparent. It’s a staple of the brand and in this shoe it’s provided by several elements.

First of all, both the lightweight Ultra Go midsole and Goga Max insole compliment each other to deliver soft but responsive cushioning that makes walking 18 holes a breeze. Add in the full-grain leather upper and you have excellent fit and feel across the entire foot.

Even when our golf left us covering more ground than usual, we were never left with the feeling of heaviness or soreness underfoot that you get with other spiked shoes.

Stability In All Conditions

But you’d be wrong to think that’s all Skechers has to offer. As well as being waterproof, the flexible outsole delivers traction across the entire base no matter the course conditions or dodgy lies you might find yourself in.

This is thanks, in part, to the dynamic diamond traction plate that features six replaceable Softspikes to ensure maximum stability at all times. Come rain or shine, upslope, downslope, or side slope, the Go Golf Torque Pro provides a stable base from which to swing with all the power you need.

Skechers Go Golf Torque Pro Shoes