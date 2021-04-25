The adidas adicross Retro shoe is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list in 2021

Adidas Adicross Retro Golf Shoe

Building on the popularity the adicross line has garnered since it was launched in 2017, adidas has hit all the right notes with its latest iteration of the Retro golf shoe.

Designed to offer wearers streetwear style, this is a versatile shoe that can easily be worn away from the course, while delivering functional performance on it.

Modern And Comfortable

If you hadn’t guessed already, it’s a spikeless model but don’t let the trainer-like aesthetics fool you. The Traxion outsole is both durable and provides secure grip in all directions thanks to numerous multi-directional knubs that cover the entire surface area of the bottom of the shoe.

At no point did we feel like we were going to lose our footing, which was a comforting feeling.

And speaking of comfort, a few elements come together to offer this in abundance. The Cloudfoam Comfort sockliner feels as nice as it sounds, and the EVA foam ensures the bottom of the foot is thoroughly cushioned from the moment you put them on.

They are easily among the most comfortable golf shoes and we also really like how soft the full-grain leather is and this translates to added comfort around the top of the foot.

The shoe is quite light and breathable, while warm enough to keep us snug, but it isn’t fully waterproof, so if you’re an avid enough player to take on any and all conditions, this might not be for you.

However, we did test it in light rain to see how long it would repel water for and it held up well.

Versatile Design

The big story of this model, though, is in the styling. In this regard, adidas continues to set the standard in golf, pushing the boat out in an attempt to modernise the sport’s image.

And we love it for that reason and more. In years gone by, golfers would feel the need to wear a traditional looking shoe only suitable for the course and that left your feet in agony as you traipsed off the final green.

With the adicross Retro, those days are over. It has the look and feel of a trainer but performs like a golf shoe, making it one of the most versatile products on the market in 2021.

We tested it in white but it’s available in an array of colours – six to be precise – and will fit people with both regular and wide feet.

