The Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Tour Stand Bag has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Tour Stand Bag

Since the company was founded in 1994, Big Max has been an innovative force in bag design and its Dri Lite Hybrid Tour bag certainly sticks to the Big Max ethos, making it one of the best golf stand bags on the market.

This is a golf bag that can do the job of three bags at once by being both a carry bag and a trolley bag as well as being fully waterproof.

The bag weighs just 2kg and has an incredibly comfortable double strap that makes it easy and hassle free to carry around the course. It is then very simple to convert this into a spacious trolley bag thanks to its flat, footless base that fits flush onto the base of any push or electric trolley. The leg lock system means the legs don’t kick out when you put it on the trolley and the carry strap is easily removable to free up room.

Lightweight And Durable

It is a very innovative way of designing a golf bag meaning you don’t have to have separate bags stored at home if you interchange between carrying and using a trolley when you play.

The practicality does not stop there as the Dri Lite Hybrid Tour bag has a 14-way top with full-length dividers, meaning no club crowding and easy organisation for a full set. There are five spacious, fully waterproof pockets for things like valuables, drinks and extra clothing that will keep all your belongings safe and dry if you get caught in the rain.

When using the Dri Lite Hybrid Tour bag as a trolley bag, there is plenty of room to pack the bag full of extra things you wouldn’t otherwise want to carry. Overall, this is a clever, practical and well built bag that is a one stop shop for golfers looking for a stand, trolley and waterproof golf bag for all year round use.

