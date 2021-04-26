The Under Armour Storm Mid Layer has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

Under Armour Storm Mid Layer

Under Armour offers a great amount of choice when it comes to its outerwear, helping golfers to fend off the cold, wet weather in style.

One such example is the Under Storm midlayer which actually comes in a full zip, and half-zip design. Both have been manufactured specifically for when the weather turns nasty on the golf course, featuring cleverly innovative pieces of technology and design flourishes you would expect from Under Armour.

Under Armour Storm Mid Layer

Host Of Innovations

Storm technology has been around for a while now and the Under Armour engineers continue to fine-tune it. Within these midlayers, it repels water nicely without sacrificing the wearer’s breathability, and the ColdGear fabric has a fast-drying exterior, as well as a soft brushed interior which traps warmth in well.

Appealing Aesthetics

In terms of aesthetics, we think Under Armour manufacturers some of the best-looking golf apparel on the market and although looking good might not save you shots, both the half and full zip Storm midlayers can realistically lower scores by keeping you dry, warm and comfortable. Therefore, because you have total confidence in your golf gear, you can stay focused on your golf game.

Both midlayers don’t really push the boundaries in looks when we compare them to some other brands and garments, but what makes Under Armour such an appealing brand to consider is the versatility on offer.

Because the designs are often simple whilst still looking great, they not only can be used on the golf course, but off it too which is a huge plus point.

We think the same can be said for the Storm midlayers which are available in several colours and sizes.

Under Armour Storm Mid Layer