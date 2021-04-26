The Under Armour Iso-Chill Abe Twist Polo Shirt has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

Under Armour Iso-Chill Abe Twist Polo Shirt

For a long time in golf there seemed to be the conventional wisdom that polo shirt design had gone as far as it could go, but that seemingly changed overnight when Under Armour came around.

Under Armour Iso-Chill Abe Twist Polo Shirt

Pushing Boundaries

In a short space of time, the brand pushed the boundaries, and has gone from strength to strength in golf, continuing to make high-quality apparel and shoes that implement unique technologies, designs and looks.

With the Baltimore-based brand, style and performance combine in the best way, with the latest iteration of the immensely popular Iso-Chill polo being a case in point.

Great Versatility

Under Armour continues to refine the Iso-Chill polo design year after year, with the 2021 creation offering top-notch usability.

This is largely thanks to the lightweight fabric’s nylon fibres that disperse heat, making it cool to the touch right from when you first put it on. The material also wicks sweat, dries quickly, and has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection to boot.

Supreme Comfort

That is all great, but is it comfortable? Well the 4-way stretch allows the player to move seamlessly and there is also a unique sleeve construction too for added range of motion.

Finally, strictly speaking this may not relate to comfort all too much, but after a long day playing, the anti-odour technology can feel like a godsend at times.

The style above is called the ABE Twist and it comes in three different colours – white/black, black, academy/black – but in the Iso-Chill range there are other styles available like the Afterburn, Penta Dot, Hollen, Grid, Graphic and Shadow designs. All of them are sure to get admiring glances from fellow golfers at your course.

Thanks to this comprehensive line of shirts, whatever fashion sense you have, there is a high-quality, excellent performing polo for everyone in the Iso-Chill range.

Under Armour Iso-Chill Abe Twist Polo Shirt