Glorious Gleneagles: Make It Your Next Adventure

A Scottish country estate and retreat like no other, Gleneagles is a home-from-home golfing paradise in five-star luxury surroundings…

Golf at Gleneagles remains one of the finest experiences in the UK, steeped in sporting history and scene to some of the greatest Ryder and Solheim Cup moments ever.

At the heart of this incredible 850-acre estate sits a trio of celebrated 18-hole championship golf courses, The King’s and The Queen’s, classically-styled James Braid layouts, and the more contemporary PGA Centenary Course, created by 18-time Major winner, Jack Nicklaus.

In these three courses there are special experiences awaiting everyone, whether you are a novice or a golf aficionado, and all perfectly grandstanded with truly exquisite vistas of the Perthshire countryside.

The King’s has enthralled visiting golfers from around the world for more than 100 years, with a wealth of iconic holes mapped over a landscape of heath and heather to give an altogether ‘inland links’ feel.

Marry this mighty challenge to its kinder, but no less testing, sister course, The Queen’s, one of the UK’s best par-68 layouts, and you have two of Braid’s greatest masterpieces that continue to inspire young and old.

Completing the trio, the PGA Centenary Course was created on ‘the finest parcel of land in the world I’ve been given to work with’ according to Nicklaus, and it has gone on to deliver modern-day, heart-stopping tournament drama like no other.

The 15th hole saw Welshman, Jamie Donaldson, hit the shot that won Europe The Ryder Cup in 2014, and the 18th was the setting for wild card pick, Suzann Pettersen, to hole the winning Solheim Cup putt for Europe in 2019.

Whether you are playing with family or friends, or attempting to win one of the biggest prizes in world team golf, Gleneagles promises golf drama like no other.

Beyond 18 holes…

If you are combining golf with a stay in the world-famous Gleneagles Hotel, your golf experience doesn’t need to begin and end with 18-holes of championship golf.

Guests can enjoy the delights of the nine-hole Par 3 Wee Course, or even rise to the challenge of an after-dinner match on the Pitch-and-Putt, perfectly situated in front of the Hotel.

Those taking their games more seriously, might like to visit the PGA National Golf Academy, one of the most complete practice facilities in Scotland, featuring a short game area, full-length range, and hi-tech swing analysis systems.

Away from the Course

Taking inspiration from the mountains, meadows and rivers of Perthshire, no trip is complete without a stay in the 5-star Gleneagles Hotel, where warm and friendly welcomes are always order of the day.

Leading into a world of sumptuous comfort, world-class dining and relaxation, this beacon of global hospitality is the perfect setting for golfing getaways, family celebrations, gatherings with life-long friends, or a get-away-from-it-all treat.

Food and drink experiences are an important ingredient in the Gleneagles recipe – whether that’s something from the Tandoor ovens in The Dormy, a relaxed brasserie lunch in the Birnam, or a pre or post dinner drink in the iconic Century Bar.

For more formal occasions, the theatrical dining experience in The Strathearn, one of the estate’s great traditions, is a must. As an overnight guest, it will also be the setting for a hearty Scottish breakfast the following morning, so don’t over-indulge the night-before!

Away from golf, a world of country pursuits awaits each guest. Supported with friendly tuition and professional guidance from a team of experts, Gleneagles is your opportunity to try your hand at something new, from air rifle shooting to falconry, horse riding to fishing and tree climbing to tennis.

Gleneagles has, quite simply, something for everyone.

Tee up the perfect golf package

Play one of the UK & Ireland Top 100 ranked golf courses with an overnight stay experience in the world-famous Gleneagles Hotel. The ‘Tee it up’ package, based on two people sharing a room, starts from £645 per room, until September 30, 2021.

It includes:

One round of golf per person on any of the three championship courses

Overnight stay in a twin or double room

Hearty Scottish breakfast in The Strathearn

Full use of the Health Club leisure facilities

Complimentary use of pitch and putt, outdoor tennis, Pashley bikes

Visit www.gleneagles.com to make an online booking or, alternatively, telephone: 0800 389 3737