Mauritius
Mauritius isn't recognised by many as your regular golfing destination but the island paradise is an incredible spot to play some impressive golf courses. There are just nine courses on the island, but some of those are designed by Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer and Tony Johnstone, and they boast some of the most spectacular views of any golf course across the world. It's a long flight (12 hours from London) but the experience will be an unforgettable one as you get to witness some magical golf courses and take in some glorious sunshine. It might not be on your bucket list or your first choice for a holiday destination, but it is certainly worth considering, as a trip to Mauritius is best explained as a golfing holiday of a lifetime.
