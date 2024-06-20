Golf To Dye Fore In This Tropical Caribbean Paradise

The Dominican Republic is one of the largest countries in the Caribbean and is blessed with a tropical climate that makes it a year-round tourist destination. There are miles of golden beaches along its coastline which is also home to the majority of its highly regarded golf courses, including the world-famous Teeth of the Dog at Casa de Campo. This Pete Dye masterpiece has been a bucket-list favourite for more than half a century and is one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world.

Looking back over the opening green to the Altos de Chavon (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Not so widely known is that the vast Casa de Campo with its huge array of accommodation and recreational facilities has further golf options of a quite different nature, especially the three excellent loops of nine that comprise the improbably-named Dye Fore. They are beautifully located up in the hills to the east, but each has something different from the others.

The par-3 sixth on the Chavon 9 at Casa de Campo (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The Chavon hugs the high cliffs looking down over the river that runs to the coast from the mountains. Five of the holes on the Lagos nine flirt tantalisingly with one of several large lakes.

The short third on the Marina nine with views out to the Caribbean Sea (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The Marina works its way between some very impressive villas with the middle section offering fabulous views out over the harbour and Caribbean sea.

The fifth hole take you down close to the modern marina at Casa de Campo (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Casa de Campo is a luxurious and complete golfing resort with a wide array of thrilling, attractive and testing golf. It offers some of the very best golf in the Caribbean.

Flag: Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic GF: $325 to $450

$325 to $450 Stats: Chavon Par 36, 3,303 yards

Chavon Par 36, 3,303 yards Lagos Par 35, 3,268 yards

Marina Par 36, 3,286 yards