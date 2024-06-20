Golf To Dye Fore In This Tropical Caribbean Paradise
The Dye Fore Course at Casa de Campo is a strong but very different companion to Teeth of The Dog
The Dominican Republic is one of the largest countries in the Caribbean and is blessed with a tropical climate that makes it a year-round tourist destination. There are miles of golden beaches along its coastline which is also home to the majority of its highly regarded golf courses, including the world-famous Teeth of the Dog at Casa de Campo. This Pete Dye masterpiece has been a bucket-list favourite for more than half a century and is one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world.
Not so widely known is that the vast Casa de Campo with its huge array of accommodation and recreational facilities has further golf options of a quite different nature, especially the three excellent loops of nine that comprise the improbably-named Dye Fore. They are beautifully located up in the hills to the east, but each has something different from the others.
The Chavon hugs the high cliffs looking down over the river that runs to the coast from the mountains. Five of the holes on the Lagos nine flirt tantalisingly with one of several large lakes.
The Marina works its way between some very impressive villas with the middle section offering fabulous views out over the harbour and Caribbean sea.
Casa de Campo is a luxurious and complete golfing resort with a wide array of thrilling, attractive and testing golf. It offers some of the very best golf in the Caribbean.
- Flag: Dominican Republic
- GF: $325 to $450
- Stats: Chavon Par 36, 3,303 yards
- Lagos Par 35, 3,268 yards
- Marina Par 36, 3,286 yards
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played more than 1,200 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 81, 32 of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but seven and a half... i.e. not the new 9 at Carne! Of those missing, some are already booked for 2024. He has been a member of Tandridge in Surrey for 30 years where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
