What Is Tiger Woods' Lowest Score?

As one of the greatest players of all time, it is no surprise that there are plenty of impressive statistics highlighting the enormous contribution Tiger Woods has made to the game.

Of course, with so many tournament wins, some of those concern the abundance of low scores he has carded over the years. But what is his lowest score to date? Answering that question isn’t quite as straightforward as it seems because there are scores attributed to professional tournaments and other rounds.

The short answer is that Woods’ lowest ever score is 59. He achieved golf’s magic number on 4 April 1997 at his local course, Isleworth in Florida, just one week before his first Masters win at Augusta National. Playing alongside Mark O’Meara, Woods teed off on the back nine, and parred 10, then birdied 11 and 12 before eagling 13. He was just getting started, though. He then birdied the remaining five holes of the back nine and the first hole of the front nine. Woods finished the par 72 course 13 under with his only 59.

The scorecard from Woods’ incredible round was even on display in Isleworth clubhouse until it was lost following a renovation in 2004. However, while Woods has not matched the feat since, the 15-time Major winner has come close on several occasions.

Perhaps surprisingly, Woods has never scored a 60, but he has hit 61 four times in competitive action. The first time was in the 1999 Byron Nelson Classic. Then, the following year, he did it again at the WGC-Invitational at Firestone. In 2005, he hit another 61 at the Buick Open. Most recently, in 2013, he hit 61 during the WGC-Championship, again at Firestone.

But what about Woods’ lowest score in a Major? While he’s hit a couple of 64s, at the 1997 Open Championship and 2018 PGA Championship, Woods' lowest came between the two, when he hit a 63 in the second round of his triumphant 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Time will tell if the American achieves similar scores in the future. For now, though, Woods, who also has the lowest career scoring average in PGA Tour history, can reflect on a glittering career peppered with some of the most impressive scores ever seen in the game.

