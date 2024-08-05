Perrine Delacour Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The French Pro Golfer
Get to know French professional golfer Perrine Delacour better with these facts about her life and career so far
Perrine Delacour has enjoyed a fine pro career to this point and is one of the best female French golfers anywhere on the planet. Discover more about her life and time in the sport with these 15 facts.
Perrine Delacour Facts
1. Delacour was born in Laon, France on April 5, 1994.
2. She started to play golf at the age of eight after her two older brothers and one older sister were introduced to the game via a middle-school program. After picking up the sport, Delacour would go on to spend many weekends and holidays playing golf.
3. As an amateur, Delacour represented France on multiple occasions, including during her win at the 2009 Girls Amateur Championship and at the 2012 Women's Amateur Championship as well as the 2012 Espirito Santo Trophy.
4. At 17 years old, Delacour won the 2011 French International Ladies Amateur Championship. Later that year, she was a member of the French team which triumphed at the 2011 European Girls' Team Championship.
5. Delacour's hobbies include reading books, cooking, spending time with family and any activity where she can be outside.
6. In 2012, she was one of four amateurs to earn conditional LPGA Tour status via the final stage of Q School. After this, she opted to turn professional.
7. If Delacour was not a professional golfer, she would "probably be a farmer" due to her love of being outside and growing vegetables.
8. During her first season on the Symetra Tour (2013), Delacour finished runner-up twice on her way to ending the campaign eighth overall. That achievement earner her full LPGA Tour status for 2014.
9. In 2017, she set a tournament record at Manulife LPGA Classic with a career low round of 62 (−10).
10. Delacour won the 2019 Four Winds Invitational and the 2019 Prasco Charity Championship on the Symetra Tour to finish first in the season-long standings and make her full return to the LPGA Tour. She was also named Symetra Tour Player of the Year.
11. Delacour qualified for both the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympic Games alongside Celine Boutier. She ended T29 in Tokyo and, at her home Games, Delacour struck the opening tee shot.
12. Her sole victory on the Ladies European Tour to date arrived in 2024 at the Dormy Open Helsingborg when she beat German amateur Helen Briem in a playoff after they both ended on 11-under.
13. Delacour's best result at a Major came in 2023 when she finished T11 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
14. Her career earnings to date exceed $1.8 million.
15. Delacour's highest-ever position in the Rolex Rankings is 73rd.
Perrine Delacour Bio
|Born
|Laon, France - April 5, 1994
|Turned professional
|2013
|Professional wins
|3
|Current tour
|LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour
|Former tour
|Symetra Tour
|Best Major result
|T11 (2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship)
|Highest Rolex Ranking
|73rd
|Career earnings
|$1,857,020
