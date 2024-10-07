How Many College Golfers Are There In The US?
College golf offers an excellent way for potential stars to find a way to the professional game, but how many take that route in the US?
Playing college golf in the US allows students to showcase their abilities, grow their profiles, hone their skills in highly competitive tournaments, and even earn exemptions into some pro events.
Those benefits help ensure it is one of the best ways to find a pathway into the professional game. However, only a small percentage of golfers are given the opportunity.
Some of the more recent figures were published in a National High School Golf Association report explaining that, in 2021, there were around 223,000 high school golfers in the US.
While that is a healthy number, the chances of going on to compete in college golf are significantly smaller, with only around 20,000 in the college system.
That number includes both men and women playing at different levels of collegiate competition, including NCAA Divisions I, II, III, NAIA, and NJCAA schools.
Of course, once a player has secured a college place, doors can quickly open. For example, many of the game’s greats, including Stanford alumnus Tiger Woods and former Arizona State University student Phil Mickelson, made it to the professional game via their careers in college golf. That remains as true today as it did back then, with the likes of Ludvig Aberg and Rose Zhang having come through the college ranks to become successful professionals in recent times.
However, not all college golf programs are equal, with some, such as the NAIA and NJCAA, often acting as stepping stones to higher levels. On the other hand, others offer clear pathways to the professional game, including via the PGA Tour University.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The top level of college golf in the US is the NCAA Division I. As well as featuring the highest level of competition, that is where future stars of the game are likely to grow their profiles and reputations, as well as find opportunities to experience professional events before making the leap to a paid career in the game.
Given the potentially life-changing opportunities offered by the NCAA Division I, there is a limit on the number of college golfers who make it that far, and in 2021, only 2,941 men played at that level, with even fewer in the women’s game, at 2,220.
Therefore, while reaching the NCAA Division I is the holy grail of college golf, the figures show that only around one in 43 of golfers who played in high schoiol will make it to that level.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Which 30 Korn Ferry Tour Players Secured PGA Tour Cards?
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship plays as the conclusion to the Tour's season and, in total, 30 PGA Tour cards were handed out at French Lick Golf Resort
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Kevin Yu Edges Out Beau Hossler In Sanderson Farms Championship Playoff For Maiden PGA Tour Win
Kevin Yu beat Beau Hossler in the first extra hole of the Sanderson Farms Championship to claim his maiden PGA Tour win at the Country Club of Jackson
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
How Does PGA Tour University Work?
PGA Tour University was introduced in 2020 to offer a clear pathway for top college golfers to join the professional ranks, but how does it work?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Where Did Phil Mickelson Go To College?
The six-time Major winner had an extraordinarily successful college career, but which university did he attend?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Maria Jose Marin Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Colombian Amateur Golfer
The Colombian has a string of amateur wins and has already made her LPGA Tour debut - here are 10 things to know about the University of Arkansas player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Algot Kleen Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer
Discover more about the Swedish golf prodigy via these facts about his life and budding career in college so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Aine Donegan Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Irish Amateur
Aine Donegan is building an impressive amateur career - here are 15 things to know about the rising Irish star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Julia Lopez Ramirez Facts: 14 Things To Know About The Spanish Amateur Golfer
Julia Lopez Ramirez is one of the world's most promising amateur golfers. Get to know her better with these facts...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Colleges Did The World's Best Golfers Go To?
From Tiger Woods at Stanford to Scottie Scheffler at Texas, check out our list of where the top golfers in the world went to college
By Paul Higham Published
-
Lottie Woad Facts: 17 Things To Know About The World No.1 Amateur Golfer
Lottie Woad is currently the best female amateur golfer in the world. Get to know her impressive career so far better with these facts...
By Elliott Heath Published