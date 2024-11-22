How To Stop Shanking Your Chip Shots: This Simple Drill Will Help You To Find The Middle Of The Clubface

The shank in golf is rarely a popular topic for discussion, especially if you are someone who has suffered with the shanks in the past. While this destructive habit can occur at any point in your round, it's perhaps most frustrating when you are trying hit a chip shot.

After doing all the hard work to navigate your way to the green, it can be infuriating to stumble with your short game, so we asked Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Gary Munro to share his top tips for finding the centre of the clubface with a wedge in hand...

How To Stop Shanking Your Chip Shots

This frustrating shot stems from something causing the club to get further from you, which exposes the heel. Often, the fault is setting up as for a full shot with a wide stance, knees really bent and hands too low, which lengthens the club.

You need to build a solid set-up, with the legs a lot straighter and the club more upright to shorten it and bring it closer to you, so your worst-case strike is a bit out of the toe.

PGA pro Gary Munro demonstrating the incorrect chipping setup, often leading to a shank (Image credit: Future)

Once you have the grip a bit higher and the legs straighter, your arms will hang naturally and you’ll be gripping down the club. A great feel is to grip down further, set it into your stomach and turn back and through.

Now, the club can’t get away from you. If you were to shank it, everything would be working away from you and there would be a disconnect from your stomach.

PGA pro Gary Munro using the correct setup when chipping to avoid the shank (Image credit: Future)

The Drill

If you’re still struggling, here’s a great drill that needs only a tee peg. You’re now going to work on strike location, so place a tee just outside the ball and then remove the ball.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then, set up with the club behind the tee and swing the club, missing the tee and brushing the grass inside it. When you’ve built your confidence, try it with the ball.

This drill is designed to help you find the middle of the clubface when chipping and banish the shanks (Image credit: Future)

Start at the tee. This will be a bit daunting as you’re addressing the ball in the heel, but it forces you to bring the club closer to you, which is the opposite to your previous pattern. Do this enough times and you’ll soon start striking your chips out of the middle every time.