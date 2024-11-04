How To Play The Long Lazy Lob Shot: Get Out Of Trouble Around The Greens With This Essential Short Game Saver

Sometimes you find yourself in a position around the green where the only viable option is to go upstairs with your next shot. Whether your approach was a little wayward, or you got an unlucky bounce off the green, it's important that you feel comfortable going aerial with your chip shots – and the long, lazy lob shot can help you do just that.

This is a high-tariff skill, much like the one hop and stop shot, so we asked Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells to share his expert tips and advice on how to use it effectively...

How To Play The Long Lazy Lob Shot

The lob shot is useful for going over obstacles, such as greenside mounds, that you have to avoid landing on to prevent your ball getting a nasty kick away, or if you have to go over a penalty area or bunker.

A common fault, and the reason most golfers fail, is because they’re fearful of making a full swing and as a result they often quit on the shot. The key is to pair a wide open clubface with a smooth, easy swing tempo.

Open the face wide with the shaft at 90˚to the ground (Image credit: Tom Miles)

You’ll need a reasonably good lie in the rough to pull this shot off. If the ball is sat down really deep in long grass then this shot is too high-risk.

If the ball is buried, you’d be better off taking your medicine and playing away from the bunker and out to the side. Equally, if you are playing from a tight lie in the fairway, I would definitely choose a different type of shot. You don’t want the open club to ‘bounce’ off the hard ground, leading to an undesirable outcome and likely a big score.

Assess the lie carefully before taking this shot on (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Open the face to lay it almost flat before taking your grip. The shaft should be at 90˚ to the ground from face-on to expose all the loft you can to the shot. Set the ball position just inside the left heel and turn your left foot out a little towards the target to aid body rotation as you swing. Your weight should favour your left side a touch, with your knee flex exaggerated to lower your centre of gravity.

Make a long, rhythmic, lazy backswing, with the swing feeling effortless and easy in its timing. Lighten grip pressure to promote lots of wrist and hand action, then swing to a full follow-through.

The club should finish over your shoulder. This languid action should remove tension in your hands, so you can actively release the club with your right hand through impact to add more loft.