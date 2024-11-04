How To Play The Long Lazy Lob Shot: Get Out Of Trouble Around The Greens With This Essential Short Game Saver
The long, lazy lob shot is a short game essential for when the only option is to go airborne with your chip shot. Our expert PGA pro explains how to nail it...
Sometimes you find yourself in a position around the green where the only viable option is to go upstairs with your next shot. Whether your approach was a little wayward, or you got an unlucky bounce off the green, it's important that you feel comfortable going aerial with your chip shots – and the long, lazy lob shot can help you do just that.
This is a high-tariff skill, much like the one hop and stop shot, so we asked Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells to share his expert tips and advice on how to use it effectively...
How To Play The Long Lazy Lob Shot
The lob shot is useful for going over obstacles, such as greenside mounds, that you have to avoid landing on to prevent your ball getting a nasty kick away, or if you have to go over a penalty area or bunker.
A common fault, and the reason most golfers fail, is because they’re fearful of making a full swing and as a result they often quit on the shot. The key is to pair a wide open clubface with a smooth, easy swing tempo.
You’ll need a reasonably good lie in the rough to pull this shot off. If the ball is sat down really deep in long grass then this shot is too high-risk.
If the ball is buried, you’d be better off taking your medicine and playing away from the bunker and out to the side. Equally, if you are playing from a tight lie in the fairway, I would definitely choose a different type of shot. You don’t want the open club to ‘bounce’ off the hard ground, leading to an undesirable outcome and likely a big score.
Open the face to lay it almost flat before taking your grip. The shaft should be at 90˚ to the ground from face-on to expose all the loft you can to the shot. Set the ball position just inside the left heel and turn your left foot out a little towards the target to aid body rotation as you swing. Your weight should favour your left side a touch, with your knee flex exaggerated to lower your centre of gravity.
Make a long, rhythmic, lazy backswing, with the swing feeling effortless and easy in its timing. Lighten grip pressure to promote lots of wrist and hand action, then swing to a full follow-through.
The club should finish over your shoulder. This languid action should remove tension in your hands, so you can actively release the club with your right hand through impact to add more loft.
Location: JCB Golf & Country Club
John joined the JCB Golf & Country club after spending seven years as the Senior Instructor at the Butch Harmon School of Golf Dubai. His coaching style is very much holistic in nature and TPI physical screenings are an integral part. John is able to identify physical limitations that may affect your swing and he has worked with the likes of Darren Clarke, Michael Hoey, Steve Webster and Rayhan Thomas.
Biggest influence:
Without a doubt the six years I spent working for Butch Harmon. I worked there from 2012 to 2018 and had the ability to everyday learn from one of the best modern instructors in the world today, Justin Parsons, who was my mentor and boss. We also were very fortunate to meet and learn from Claude Harmon III and Butch. The time spent in Dubai was the most pivotal because being surrounded by excellence was so inspirational for me as an instructor. I was able to frequently watch tour players practicing on site and working with their personal coaches, I was able to shadow coaches such as Sean Foley working with Danny Willet, Alan Thompson working with Tommy Fleetwood.
Greatest teaching success story: Working with Rayhan Thomas for three years as his putting coach was a pretty special opportunity for me. Seeing him go on to win his first professional tournament at the 2016 Mens Tour Dubai Creek open where he set a world record equalling nine birdies in a row.
Biggest challenge:
There is a new wave of golfers coming through the Bryson DeChambeau era and I am cautious about how many young golfers will attempt to play the game the same way as he does over the coming 10 years. We could see a lot of young talented golfers fall by the wayside either through injury or not being able to move the same way that Bryson does. I am really supportive of golfers pushing the boundaries of human physical performance so I admire what Bryson has been able to do, however I am apprehensive as to what this might be doing to the way young golfers see the game as a weightlifter/crossed with golfer/crossed with long drive champion.
- Barry PlummerStaff Writer
