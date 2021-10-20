Rick Shiels
Quest Golf Academy, Prairie Sports Village, Windermere Avenue, Burnley, Lancashire, BB10 2FU Price: £70 per hour Contact: rickshielsgolf.co.uk Biography: Rick started playing golf when he was 11 years old at Hart Common in Bolton. Despite getting down to 8 by the age of 16, deep down he knew he wasn’t good enough to make it on tour. He started his PGA training at 18 and, by the age of 21, was a qualified professional, working at The Mere in Knutsford. In 2010, Rick moved to the Trafford Golf Centre in Manchester. In a bid to drive more lessons, he created his own YouTube channel, offering tips and golf club reviews. He now has over 150,000 subscribers and has racked up 29 million video views from golfers all over the world. Last year, Rick left the Trafford Golf Centre to set up a new academy alongside Peter Finch called Quest Golf Studio. Coaching philosophy: “My aim is to improve the golfer’s enjoyment, skill and understanding of his or her golf swing. I do not have a process or a method, but I do have the skills to work out what the individual wants and to give them the advice that will work for them so that they make improvements straight away.” Best tip: “A great way to check your balance is to move your weight onto your toes, then back to your heels. You should be able to find the mid-point, which is where your weight should be set.”
