“Brooks And Bryson Wanted To Play Together” – Steve Stricker

The feud is most certainly over, with Stricker admitting that Brooks and Bryson wanted to be paired together

Winning US Ryder Cup captain says that the morale of his team was so high that even Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau wanted to play together.

The pair’s ‘feud’ certainly seems to be over and was not an issue as the USA dominated Europe over the three days at Whistling Straits.

An emotional Steve Stricker was fighting back the tears afterwards and signalled that “this is a new era for USA golf.”

“Speechless. Everything about it, these guys all came together,” Stricker said after USA sealed the Ryder Cup.

“Two weeks ago they came together. Showed me a lot about this group of guys. They all showed up for the practice rounds, all the assistant captains showed up at the practice rounds,” he continued whilst holding back tears.

“They had a mission this week and you could tell, they played great and they came together.

“I just can’t tell you. I mean, Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together; that’s how much it came together. That shows a lot about this whole team.

“This is a new era for USA golf.

“They are young. They come with a lot of passion, a lot of energy, a lot of game. They are just so good.

“So it’s exciting to see these guys and exciting for us in Wisconsin to experience this.”

Watch: Koepka and DeChambeau hug after US Ryder Cup win –