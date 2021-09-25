Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee took to Twitter to brand America's behaviour "pathetic."

The Ryder Cup began to really hot up on Saturday with a number of moments causing controversy on social media.

One such moment involved Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger who, at the 15th, were trying to get relief from a drain which Koepka thought he might hit on his downswing.

After much deliberation with referee, David Price, Koepka called for a second opinion, with that referee also refusing the American’s claims.

Koepka, who suffered a wrist injury at the Tour Championship less than three weeks ago when his left wrist made contact with a tree root, ploughed on with his thoughts on the matter, eventually finishing by pointing at the two officials and saying ‘if I break my wrist, it’s on f***ing both of you’, before play got going again.

Obviously the incident caused a storm on social media, with Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee tweeting that “They should have lost the hole.”

He went on to tweet “Rule 1.2a applies to any action that a player makes during a round and this rule includes the concept of “serious misconduct.” In the NBA it’s an automatic technical. In Tennis, loss of point and maximum fines. It was pathetic behaviour.”

Rule 1.2a states that “serious misconduct is intended to cover player misconduct that is so far removed from the expected norm in golf that the most severe sanction of removing a player from the competition is justified. This includes dishonesty, deliberately interfering with another player’s rights, or endangering the safety of others.”

With multiple examples falling under this ruling, the ones that could have applied to Koepka were “repeatedly using vulgar or offensive language” and “deliberately not playing in accordance with the rules and potentially gaining a significant advantage by doing so, despite incurring a penalty for a breach of the relevant rule.”