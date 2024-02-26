These Are The Best Wedges You've Never Heard Of...

As is often the way, I stumbled across Edison Golf whilst scrolling through my Instagram feed. I have always liked the concept of a wedge that provides some extra forgiveness and have leaned towards products like the Ping Glide 4.0 and even the Eye 2 from Ping back in the day, so when I glanced at what appeared to be a slight cavity in the back of what looked like a beautifully crafted head, I was immediately curious. So let’s see if the Edison 2.0 can compete with some of the most forgiving wedges on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

I was fortunate enough to be provided with the four wedge set up from Edison which retails for $799.80 or £643, and was immediately struck by the quality of the finish. The 5x forged 1025 carbon steel heads look absolutely stunning with what is referred to as the Edison Pearl Chrome plating.

Down behind the ball, once again these wedges are fantastic visually. When researching the target market for the Edison 2.0, I wondered whether they may be a little oversized or clumsy looking, but absolutely not. In fact, from a size and proportions standpoint, I wouldn’t say they were any larger than premium wedges such as the Titleist Vokey SM10 other than a marginally thicker top line. The shaping of the heads are really nice too, nothing too angular and all the curves are in the right places, framing the ball beautifully.

Image 1 of 4 57 degree head (Image credit: Future) 53 degree head (Image credit: Future) 49 degree head (Image credit: Future) 45 degree head (Image credit: Future)

I started my testing with some shorter chips around the green, playing a variety of shots and trajectories as I had quite a wide loft spectrum to work with having been sent the 45°, 49° 53° and 57° heads. The feel is a little different than you may be used to, but it is far from unpleasant. There is a liveliness to the strike that is actually quite enjoyable from a feedback point of view, but interestingly I didn’t notice any jumpy shots that flew further than I would have expected, which was reassuring. In fact, I found the performance around the greens to be really strong with excellent spin levels and a very effective and versatile sole.

The sole is named after designer Terry Koehler, and was spawned from a trip to Scotland many years ago, during which Koehler was having trouble striking his pitch shots cleanly from the tight Scottish links turf. The sole combines a high bounce leading edge - which helps to avoid the dreaded fat shots - with a low bounce rear portion, and I found the combination to be extremely versatile from a number of lies.

(Image credit: Future)

Apart from the sole, the main tech story centers around the weight distribution in the club head. According to Koehler, most premium wedges have been designed with the elite players in mind, and when you look at the wear marks on the wedges of these players, they tend to strike between the second and fifth grooves. However the average player will tend to strike a bit further up the face, so Edison has placed mass higher in the head of the 2.0 to try to position it more directly behind, or even above strike location.

On the longer pitch shots and full swings, I found the Edison 2.0 wedge to be extremely effective. With the mass positioned so high in the head, I found my ball flight coming down a touch and once again spin levels were strong. It is difficult to quantify, as all mishits aren’t created equal, but I did get the feeling that I was getting some assistance from the design, and mishits were doing surprisingly well in terms of proximity to the hole.

(Image credit: Future)

Edison provides every odd number loft from 45° all the way to 59°, but can and will bend to your requirements. If a 54° wedge is your preference, then the 53° model will be weakened a degree to fill your requirement.

There are several customisation options in terms of shafts, grips, loft, length and lie adjustments available also. In addition to the four wedge set I received, you can order a set of three ($599.85 or £483), two or even single wedges ($199.95 or £161).

I was genuinely impressed with the Edison 2.0 wedges. I thoroughly enjoyed the high quality aesthetic and the performance matched up. The technical reasons behind the design make perfect sense on paper, but also more importantly on grass. The sole design is excellent and provides good levels of versatility for a multitude of ground conditions. I would have no hesitation in recommending Edison 2.0 wedges to anyone but especially mid-to-high handicappers.