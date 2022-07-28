Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

True Linkswear OG 1.2 Golf Shoe Review

My introduction to True Linkswear golf shoes took place earlier this summer when I had the chance to test the True OG Feel. It provided a unique but highly enjoyable experience on the course that left me anxious to try another of the company’s options, which I was able to do the last couple of weeks in the form of the True OG 1.2. And while the OG 1.2 was similar in some ways and different in others, the overall experience was once again quite positive.

As a refresher, True Linkswear was co-founded by five-time PGA Tour winner and former U.S. Amateur champion Ryan Moore and his brother. The goal was to create more efficient and more stylish golf shoes for walkers, and the company has generated an impressive following since its inception in 2009.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

As mentioned, there are some things that are similar about the OG Feel and the OG 1.2 and some things that are different. Headlining the differences is style. More specifically, the OG 1.2s offer bolder, more eye-catching aesthetics, which was the first thing I noticed when I took them out of the reusable shoe bag that True Linkswear provides as opposed to a traditional shoe box.

I was sent the Nine Iron Grey colorway for testing, which is a new option in the 1.2 line, and it’s a standout visually that during the course of my testing inspired a number of compliments and inquiries from playing companions. There are four other color options available as well, each of which I would categorize as distinctive and sharp, and the speckled outsole only adds to the visual package.

Also different is that while the OG Feel was designed for breathability, the OG 1.2 is a fully waterproof golf shoe that features an alternative leather upper that in addition to being waterproof is also scratch proof and wrinkle resistant. As you might expect given the difference in the materials used, the OG 1.2 is slightly heavier than the OG Feel, but at 12.5 ounces it’s still an incredibly lightweight shoe.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

And finally, the OG Feel and OG 1.2 offered different fits for me, as the OG 1.2 ran smaller than its stablemate. I wear a 10 in most golf shoes and the fit from the OG Feel in that size was spot on. The OG 1.2, however, was a bit snug albeit not to the point that I experienced any foot pain or blisters. But if you are considering these shoes, going up in size might be the best decision and True offers a 30-day trial period to help ensure that you get the right size.

Where the OG 1.2 and OG Feel were similar is on the golf course in terms of performance, and that’s a good thing. The playing experience provided by the 1.2s starts with True’s Zero Drop design, which leaves a golfer’s feet flush to the ground. It’s unique and equates to almost playing barefoot, but True believes the approach creates less stress on the body while also offering enhanced stability during the swing. It’s a feel that takes some getting used to but one that I have really come to enjoy.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Also similar in the two designs is their wide toe box, which encourages freedom of movement for your toes, while the flexibility offered in both outsoles allows a player’s feet to move naturally during the golf swing and with the terrain while walking. And while the OG 1.2s were a bit snug from a size standpoint, as was the case with the OG Feel, there was no break-in period required. They were comfortable, stable, and supportive straight away.

The OG 1.2s also exceeded my expectations in terms of breathability. The OG Feel’s knit upper is cooler overall, but the 1.2s fared well in that regard. I also played one day after heavy storms in the Atlanta area and my feet stayed completely dry in what were some pretty soggy conditions. And after playing on that wet, muddy day, the OG 1.2s proved exceptionally easy to clean.

In summary, I was a big fan of the OG Feel and I’m equally high on the 1.2s, which retail for $170. I think they offer added style to the equation while still providing the performance, comfort, and feel that walkers and better golfers will enjoy. The OG 1.2 is one of the best spikeless shoes on the market as well as one of the best golf shoes for walking, and True Linkswear is definitely a brand worth exploring if you’re in the market for new golf shoes.