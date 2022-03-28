Stuburt Evolve Tour II Shoe Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Stuburt Evolve Tour II golf shoes are built for wet and muddy conditions – the type you get in the UK, especially from October through until spring. The spiked outsole offers plenty of grip and traction, as I found when playing parkland golf in what can only be described as ‘boggy’ conditions over the Christmas period.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Playing in muddy conditions did at least highlight how easy these shoes were to clean. The style of the shoe is rather basic – more on that below – but this does mean you can give them a quick scrub and wipe and they come up looking nice and shiny. In other words, there aren't any intricate details that are hard to get at with a brush.

These shoes are also very comfortable. The cushioned insole, midsole and rubber outsole combine to offer a soft and supple feel. At first glance they do look a little rigid, but they were comfortable to wear straight out of the box.

In terms of the styling, there are plenty of other golf shoes on the market that have more wow factor. However, this isn’t a shoe that tries to be anything but a solid performer – and it’s most definitely that. If you’re looking for a spiked golf shoe to get you through the wetter months in comfort, and without leaving you with soggy feet after every round, this is a reliable offering.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

These shoes are available in three colours. As you can see, I wore the black Stuburt Evolve Tour II shoes with navy trousers, which is a bit of a fashion faux-pas, I must admit. I'd have looked smarter wearing the white or white/grey shoes.

More important than the colour of my trousers, the shoes did offer very good protection when the heavens opened and when there was water on the ground. They come with a one-year waterproof warranty, and although I don’t think having ‘waterproof’ etched onto the side of the shoes benefits the look at all, this is something I'd look past given how they performed.

It’s also worth pointing out the rather modest RRP of £69.99. We’re seeing some pretty hefty price tags in the golf shoe category, but this pair isn’t going to break the bank. Therefore, if you play a lot of winter golf, these shoes represent very good value for money.