In this Nike Golf Air Jordan V Low Shoe review, we give them a thorough test to see how they perform out on the golf course.

Nike Golf Air Jordan V Low Shoe Review

The sixth generation of this model, each shoe contains five Air Jordan “Jumpman” logos: On the heel, tongue, lace medallion, insole and outsole. Golfers wearing a pair may well feel like a walking billboard. Yet conspicuously missing is any Nike swoosh. Regardless, the look is athletic and inviting.

It aims to pay homage to the Jordan 5 basketball sneaker and in fact gracefully golf-izes that silhouette. There’s a visible Air-Sole unit just above the translucent outsole, soft genuine leather throughout, and shark tooth-inspired shaping on the outsole sides.

As for feel, many Nike golf shoes in the past have had a rather stiff toe area that wears on you after a short while. The Nike Golf Air Jordan V Low shoe also feels a little stiff in that way, but the toe area seems a tad more roomy inside.

Our on-course testing resulted in no discomfort, either during the round or afterwards – a great thing. It also helped that the foam midsole, which feels soft but not too much so, nicely cushions your every step.

And the soft-and-thick tongue seems to secure the foot in place without being too firm and restricting. Plus, the full-length plate outsole provides lateral stability throughout the swing.

In our testing, we found the traction and stability to be just fine on the course, even in damp conditions. Where playing partners were slipping in bunkers, we found solid footing. That’s likely the goal of the seven removable cleats per shoe, as well as a nice traction pattern built into the sole.

Warning, though: this combination causes a rather filthy outsole after the round that requires extensive and immediate cleaning. You don’t want to slip on the cement pathway back to your car.

A nice touch: Each shoe also comes with lace locks. While nice and comfortable, this does seem relatively dense with its substantial makeup, especially when so many athletic-style golf shoes currently on the market are unapologetically lightweight.