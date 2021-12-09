Mizuno Nexlite GS BOA Spikeless Golf Shoes
The super-lightweight Mizuno Nexlite GS BOA Spikeless golf shoe is put through its paces.
These golf shoes really do make it feel like you're walking on air. The lightweight construction and BOA lace system make for one of the easiest walks on the golf course.
-
+
Incredibly lightweight
-
+
BOA laces are secure and easy to use
-
+
Fully waterproof
-
-
BOA lace aesthetic takes a while to get used to
-
-
Not the most breathable
By Dan Parker published
The headline act on the Mizuno Nexlite GS BOA Spikeless golf shoes is how amazingly lightweight they are. Each shoe weighs just 235g (8.3oz) and it makes for an almost weightlessness-like feel on the golf course. Very few of the best spikeless golf shoes come anywhere near the Mizuno in terms of weight.
They are made on the same platform as the Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA golf shoe, but with a synthetic leather upper rather than a mesh one.
Just because these shoes are lightweight doesn't mean they're not solid and practical. The Kuraray synthetic upper works alongside the BOA lace system to really keep your foot in place and locked-in throughout the golf swing.
Another feature of note is the excellent X10 rubber outsole. Despite being a spikeless shoe, we found it offered great grip even in wet conditions. This combined with the full waterproof upper means this shoe can genuinely be use all year round. The combination of a fully waterproof and synthetic leather upper does mean these fall down slightly when it comes being one of the most breathable golf shoes.
The all-white version might be a bit tricky to keep clean if you wear them all year round, but these shoes are easily wiped clean with a damp cloth.
For us, the styling leaves a little to be desired. While the BOA aesthetic is one people either like or dislike, we think the general styling is a little on the plain side in either of the two available colourways.
For sheer weightlessness though, these shoes excel like no other we've tested. If you often find your feet or legs aching after a round of golf, we'd highly recommend giving one of the best lightweight golf shoes on the market a go.
Dan is a recent graduate based in Solihull. Dan completed a Masters degree in International Journalism at the University of Sussex, where he started his own cricket podcast and website.
Throughout his studies, Dan worked for American Golf branches in West Sussex and Coventry, becoming a custom fit specialist during his two years with the company.
Dan primarily looks after buyer's guides and equipment reviews on the Golf Monthly website, but also can be found on the occasional opinion piece online.
Dan is a left handed golfer, has a handicap index of 10 and is a member at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
Dan is currently playing: Driver: Cobra King Speedzone Fairway: Cobra King Speedzone Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz 21° Irons: Wilson Staff D7 (5-GW) Wedges: Cleveland RTX 3 52°, 56° Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
-
WATCH: Will Zalatoris Recreates First Ever Hole-In-One With Same Junior Club
The PGA Tour Rookie of the Year was set the challenge of recreating the first ace he made when he was eight
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
"Hopefully The Tour Lets Us Go" - Bubba Watson On Saudi International
The two-time Masters champion is one of many big names confirmed for the 2022 Saudi International
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Best Golf Equipment 2021
Best Golf Equipment 2021 - We look at some of the very best kit on the market this year
By Fergus Bisset • Published