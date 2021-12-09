The headline act on the Mizuno Nexlite GS BOA Spikeless golf shoes is how amazingly lightweight they are. Each shoe weighs just 235g (8.3oz) and it makes for an almost weightlessness-like feel on the golf course. Very few of the best spikeless golf shoes come anywhere near the Mizuno in terms of weight.

They are made on the same platform as the Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA golf shoe, but with a synthetic leather upper rather than a mesh one.

Just because these shoes are lightweight doesn't mean they're not solid and practical. The Kuraray synthetic upper works alongside the BOA lace system to really keep your foot in place and locked-in throughout the golf swing.

(Image credit: Mizuno)

Another feature of note is the excellent X10 rubber outsole. Despite being a spikeless shoe, we found it offered great grip even in wet conditions. This combined with the full waterproof upper means this shoe can genuinely be use all year round. The combination of a fully waterproof and synthetic leather upper does mean these fall down slightly when it comes being one of the most breathable golf shoes.

The all-white version might be a bit tricky to keep clean if you wear them all year round, but these shoes are easily wiped clean with a damp cloth.

For us, the styling leaves a little to be desired. While the BOA aesthetic is one people either like or dislike, we think the general styling is a little on the plain side in either of the two available colourways.

For sheer weightlessness though, these shoes excel like no other we've tested. If you often find your feet or legs aching after a round of golf, we'd highly recommend giving one of the best lightweight golf shoes on the market a go.