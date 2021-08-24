We put the Odyssey DFX 2-Ball OS to the test over several weeks and rounds to assess the performance on offer

Odyssey DFX 2-Ball OS Putter Review

Odyssey’s 2-Ball putter is a staple of the company’s range, having proved immensely popular with golfers for the best part of two decades. The latest version is the eye-catching all-black DFX which, despite appearances, actually features the softest insert ever for maximum feel.

The first thing we noticed was the colour scheme which, we have to admit, looks incredible. And that translates to a confidence-inspiring visual when you’re standing over the ball. Although without a classic alignment aid, the two balls worked as well as ever at getting us set up square to where we were aiming.

Having used the classic White-Hot model in the past – it was 13 years ago so it’s not exactly fresh in the memory – we were quickly reminded of the reasons why it held pride of place in our bag for so long.

In particular, the balance is excellent. The weight feels very evenly distributed throughout the whole club which is something we really like. It all comes down to personal preference of course but this performance element meant it felt easy to control the face and length of stroke, producing really consistent results.

One thing we did notice is that we were coming up a little short with putts from distance when we initially put it to the test – this is undoubtedly due to the soft-face insert which we did expect to be firmer. It took us a while to get used to this, which might be worth bearing in mind if you’re more familiar and/or prefer something with a harder feel.

The sound produced was also on the surprising side in that it was a tad high-pitched. That’s not to say it was off-putting in any way, just unexpected.

One aspect that perhaps worked against the putter was the double-bend hosel. With more of a straight-back-and-through stroke, this attribute wasn’t overly well-suited to our motion.

But for all that certain elements of the Odyssey 2-Ball DFX may not have matched our unique delivery, the feel off the face is exceptional. So much so that it might still find its way into the bag to replace the trusty blade that has been unmoved for the best part of 10 years.

The balance and feel just make it so easy to stroke and produce a good roll. And an added bonus is the chunky grip that comes as standard for those, like us, who like to take the wrists out of the stroke as much as possible.

More testing is definitely required and a lengthening of the shaft could even be on the cards, but make no mistake, with more putters than ever on the market, Odyssey’s latest iteration of the 2-Ball remains hard to beat, especially given the modest price tag.