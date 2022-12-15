Longridge Vector Plus Set Review
In this Longridge Vector Plus set review, Neil Tappin puts it through its paces at the London Club to find out exactly what you get for your money
An affordable package set aimed at beginners that delivers simple aesthetics and very solid performance in the irons. Well worth considering for any beginner looking to get started by making one, relatively modest, investment.
+
Superb irons that were easy to flight
+
Simple, classic aesthetics throughout
+
Good storage space in the cart bag
We struggled for consistency with the woods
For many people the prospect of kitting themselves out with clubs is one of the biggest barriers preventing them from playing golf. Making a hefty investment without really knowing that what you are buying is right for your game can understandably seem overwhelming. That’s why we’ve been pleased to see a trend towards more affordable package sets aimed at beginners. This Longridge Vector Plus set certainly falls into that category.
For less than the price of one of the best golf drivers on the market, you get nine clubs and a cart bag. The composition of the set spans from driver to putter and has been well thought out not to leave you with too many big distance gaps. We wanted to see what you get for your money and whether this was one of the best beginner golf clubs sets, so we took the Longridge Vector Plus to the London Club to find out for ourselves.
Without question, the highlight came from the forgiveness and playability of the irons. At address, there is a generous topline to look down on and white groovelines at the bottom and two on the sides of the face, frame the ball nicely. During my testing I was impressed by how easy these were to flight. Without having to swing the club too hard I was able to find a good, high ball flight with plenty of carry. The Garmin Approach R10 portable launch monitor I was using was showing the 8-iron had an average carry of 169 yards. If anything this is a few yards longer than my own, custom fitted set of Mizuno JPX919 Forged.
The consistency of the flight was impressive too.
The 7-iron is the longest in the set at which point you transition into a 24˚ hybrid. It is a smart-looking club that, again, is big enough to inspire confidence at address without looking too bulky. I also like how the black crown contrasts the silver face and highlights the loft on offer (this is the same throughout the metalwoods, as you can see form the driver image below).
Whilst the hybrid was not as easy to flight as the irons, it did deliver good distance - I averaged exactly 200 yards of carry. By contrast, I did struggle a little more for consistency with the fairway wood and driver. There were some good shots that delivered strong flights and impressive distance but not as consistently as I would expect from my own fairways and driver. Given the price difference however, this is hardly a surprise. Having tested a range of affordable package sets, this is the most common compromise.
As with the rest of the set, the putter is fairly basic. It has a classic heel and toe shape with a smart silver finish and simple black alignment aids. It doesn’t have the level of refinement you get with the best putters on the market but its traditional, smart look is a great place to start for any beginner golfer.
Finally, you get a fairly spacious cart bag. This can either be used on a buggy or trolley and there is a good amount of storage space for anything you might need while out on the course.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
