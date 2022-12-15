Longridge Vector Plus set review

For many people the prospect of kitting themselves out with clubs is one of the biggest barriers preventing them from playing golf. Making a hefty investment without really knowing that what you are buying is right for your game can understandably seem overwhelming. That’s why we’ve been pleased to see a trend towards more affordable package sets aimed at beginners. This Longridge Vector Plus set certainly falls into that category.

For less than the price of one of the best golf drivers on the market, you get nine clubs and a cart bag. The composition of the set spans from driver to putter and has been well thought out not to leave you with too many big distance gaps. We wanted to see what you get for your money and whether this was one of the best beginner golf clubs sets, so we took the Longridge Vector Plus to the London Club to find out for ourselves.

(Image credit: Future)

Without question, the highlight came from the forgiveness and playability of the irons. At address, there is a generous topline to look down on and white groovelines at the bottom and two on the sides of the face, frame the ball nicely. During my testing I was impressed by how easy these were to flight. Without having to swing the club too hard I was able to find a good, high ball flight with plenty of carry. The Garmin Approach R10 portable launch monitor I was using was showing the 8-iron had an average carry of 169 yards. If anything this is a few yards longer than my own, custom fitted set of Mizuno JPX919 Forged.

The consistency of the flight was impressive too.

The 7-iron is the longest in the set at which point you transition into a 24˚ hybrid. It is a smart-looking club that, again, is big enough to inspire confidence at address without looking too bulky. I also like how the black crown contrasts the silver face and highlights the loft on offer (this is the same throughout the metalwoods, as you can see form the driver image below).

(Image credit: Future)

Whilst the hybrid was not as easy to flight as the irons, it did deliver good distance - I averaged exactly 200 yards of carry. By contrast, I did struggle a little more for consistency with the fairway wood and driver. There were some good shots that delivered strong flights and impressive distance but not as consistently as I would expect from my own fairways and driver. Given the price difference however, this is hardly a surprise. Having tested a range of affordable package sets, this is the most common compromise.

(Image credit: Future)

As with the rest of the set, the putter is fairly basic. It has a classic heel and toe shape with a smart silver finish and simple black alignment aids. It doesn’t have the level of refinement you get with the best putters on the market but its traditional, smart look is a great place to start for any beginner golfer.

Finally, you get a fairly spacious cart bag. This can either be used on a buggy or trolley and there is a good amount of storage space for anything you might need while out on the course.