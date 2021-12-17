Lyle & Scott Golf V Neck Pullover Review
Check out our review of the Lyle & Scott Golf V Neck Pullover.
-
+
Simplistic and traditional looks means it can be worn on and off the course
-
+
Lightweight fit
-
+
Freedom of movement
-
-
Slightly tighter fit may not suit some individuals
-
-
Depending on severity of conditions, you may need an extra layer
By Matt Cradock published
When it comes to apparel in golf, there are many different styles to choose from. Whether it is a midlayer with a ¼ zip, or perhaps a hoodie, there is plenty on the market now for a wide range of tastes.
Where you can’t go wrong though is with a traditional V neck pullover, and this Golf V Neck Pullover from Lyle & Scott is definitely a good example of that.
Constructed with a soft merino wool and acrylic mix, it is extremely lightweight and offers a slightly slimmer fit without limiting your range of movement.
I am also a huge fan of its simplistic looks, with the V neck pullover featuring in an array of colours, primarily darker tones, which means it can be paired with any sort of polo top, perfect for on and off course activities.
It also does a good job of keeping you warm on those colder days, although it is quite a lightweight material. Depending on the severity of the conditions you are playing in, it maybe worth pairing it with a midlayer on top, or a baselayer.
Overall, I found the fit to be pretty good, it may be slightly tight for some individuals, but an extra-large seemed to fit around the shoulders and midriff very well, with the arms being able to be rolled up without any discomfort.
How tall am I/what is my build?
5’ 8” and stocky build
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
I am usually between a large and extra-large. If you are stuck between sizes then I would suggest going for the largest one, as for me an XL was just right, albeit a slightly slimmer fit that I am used to.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
Despite being a slimmer fit, it didn’t actually restrict movement, in fact it was very comfortable. Usually when wearing a jumper like this, I find the arms to be a problem, sometimes they are baggy and, if rolled up, won’t stay there. However, with this apparel, I had no such problem, with the V neck pullover staying comfortably in place throughout the round and range session.
Any extra details you notice?
It's a simple design, so there aren’t many details on the V neck pullover. However, I do not mind this at all because I think it makes it look better. Featuring in an array of colours, the only real extra detail I notice is the Lyle & Scott logo, with the signature eagle appearing on the right side of the chest.
Can you wear it off the course?
In one word, yes! As mentioned previously its straightforward and uncomplicated look means it can be worn off the course. Whether it is an important event, or just down the pub with your friends, it can be worn off the course, as well as on it.
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
When washed, it performs very well, with no damage being caused. We found it did slightly crease, but all it needs is a gentle iron and it looks fresh.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
