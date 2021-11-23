Inesis 900 Irons Review

Inesis is a brand that has impressed the Golf Monthly team over the last few years. From the Inesis Tour 900 golf balls and Inesis laser rangefinde r to its clubs, Inesis has a proven track record for delivering impressive performance at an affordable price.

With the Inesis 900 irons, however, the brand has pushed its price-point (the 5-PW will set you back £649 and the utility long irons come in at £129.99 each). Promising classic aesthetics and a blend of feel and forgiveness to attract mid and low handicap golfers, the question is, can Inesis compete with the more established golf-specific brands and the best golf irons available at this price?

We wanted to test them out for ourselves so Inesis sent us a 3-iron, 6-iron and 9-iron which we took out onto the course at JCB Golf and Country Club and put them through their paces. Watch the full video review accompanying this article to see how they performed.

Before we get into the performance, it is worth highlighting the design thinking as this is a combo set aimed at the better player. The forged short irons have narrow soles, limited offset and thin toplines for maximum control and feel. The mid irons are hollow in construction to aid forgiveness and add ball speed. In the long irons, they are designed to be more forgiving with additional offset to help players at the top end of the bag.

We loved the feel and control from the short irons. The lofts throughout the set are traditional, so if you are looking for all-out distance, these might not fit the bill. However, the ball flight and distance control were outstanding. We also loved how the thin soles got through the turf providing a really pure contact through the strike. For confident ball-strikers who want to look down on thin toplines in the short irons, these offer truly impressive performance.

The worry as you move into the mid and long irons of any combo set is that you lose the feel and control that you get in the shorter irons. Indeed, the feel off the face of the mid irons was a fraction ‘hotter’ but they still retain a simple, classic look. We were also struck by how consistent the distance control was when hitting shots from around 180-yards. Mis-hits didn’t suffer too badly and we didn’t hit any shots that suddenly jumped and went an extra 10-yards. This is exactly what we would be looking for - regardless of the brand or the price-point.

(Image credit: Future)

What surprised us most was the strength of the ball flight on offer from the 3-iron (utility). The distance was excellent although we would want a higher flight and would lean towards the 4-iron version instead. As far as forgiveness goes, the performance was also on par with what you would expect from the premium golf brands.

There are some simple custom fitting options through the Decathlon website - you can tailor your set based on your wrist-to-floor measurement and your swing speed.

(Image credit: Future)

With the 900 irons, there is no doubt Inesis has delivered another excellent product. The looks and performance certainly make them a worthy contender for those players looking for a combination of feel and forgiveness. Whether this is enough to prize aspirational mid and low handicap golfers away from the core golf brands is the challenge.