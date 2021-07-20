In this Honma TWorld GS Women's iron review, Alison Root puts this premium option through its paces out on the course and reports back on the performance

Honma TWorld GS Women’s Iron Review

The GS in the name of these irons from Japanese brand Honma means ‘Gain Speed’, and the entire T//World GS range is aimed at golfers with slower swing speeds looking to increase ball speed and distance.

This is a beautifully crafted iron and it’s refreshing to see that the women’s T//World GS range is not designed in an ultra-feminine pink or purple colourway. Instead we’re treated to gentle silver and soft yellow, and a complementing top-quality graphite shaft in matching colours completes the premium look.

As well as looking good, it feels great and inspires confidence due to the comfortable soft grip and the way the club sits neatly behind the ball.

It has a wide sole and deep cavity, but for a game improvement iron, we like the fact that it’s not as chunky as other irons in this category, as this can be off putting when you address the ball. The shape is traditional and clean, too.

RELATED: Best Golf Irons For Women

The women’s GS irons (5-SW) feature an L-Cup face construction in the longer irons to maximize ball speed and reduce spin, while a steel undercut in the shorter irons means that the face has greater flex and this expands the size of the sweetspot for greater forgiveness, which is always a good thing.

This iron is lovely and light to swing and we found it effortless to get the ball airborne, particularly from the tightest fairway lies. It might be lightweight, but thanks to Honma’s Flip Slot technology in the sole that is designed to produce greater ball speeds, on the whole our shots felt extremely solid off the face with power behind them.

It delivers a consistently high ball flight and we really like how this iron allows you to feel in complete control throughout your swing for accurate results.