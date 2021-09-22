GolfBuddy Aim V10 GPS Review

This is GolfBuddy’s most advanced, simple-to-use talking GPS to date. It provides visual and audio distance readings to the front, centre and back of the green, as well as hazards.

It features a larger 1.2” LCD and longer 12-hour battery life on Golf Mode. Numerous additional features can be found within settings, so golfers can choose between yards and distances, alter the volume, and there’s even a slope function available on certain courses.

Using a GPS is like having your own caddie to help steer you round the course – and they now talk, of course. GolfBuddy’s aim V10 has this function and although you can mute the voice, that verbal communication confirming a yardage often helps you to focus on the shot that you’re faced with.

What we really like about the device, however, is its simplicity. Most golfers wouldn’t go too far wrong by playing to the middle of the green and whilst there are some terrific laser rangefinders on the market, they can tempt you into high risk shots and going for sucker pins.

The Aim V10 gives you the key information, including hazards, and often just taking the reading for the middle of the green is wise – hit the shot well and you’re still giving yourself a birdie putt.

We also like the fact that you just turn the device on and it auto detects the course. The LCD is also nice and clear and it can even measure shot distances.

Getting those yardages at a glance – you can clip the device easily to your belt, bag or pocket – will give you all the confidence you need to negotiate your way round. As a result, it will improve your course management and strategy.

Within settings, there’s also a slope function for certain courses, which ensures you get an even more accurate yardage, plus for courses with multiple greens on a hole, there’s a green setting option allowing you to switch between left and right.

The controls did take a little bit of getting used to, and the instruction booklet is very small – so our advice would be to watch GolfBuddy’s video on YouTube on how to use it, after which you should find it pretty simple to operate.