Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net Review
We purchased a home practice net from the internet and put it to the test...
The Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net is a reasonable option at the lower price point. While it lacks some features such as side and roof panels, it does a good job at stopping well struck shots. Very stable in high winds and easy to set up, the Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net is a viable basic practice net option.
-
+
Easy to set up
-
+
Neat, compact carry case
-
-
No side or roof panels
-
-
Flimsy ground pegs
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Home practice has become more and more popular in recent times and having a good practice net is a vital tool in the home practice arsenal. Ease of set-up, stability and safety are all crucial components of what goes into the makeup of the best golf practice nets.
I recently purchased the 8ft x 8ft Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net and wanted to see how it fared in each of those important categories.
Firstly, the Forb net was delivered to my home extremely promptly. Less than 48 hours from clicking buy, I was looking at a box with the Forb logo and was eager to get it set-up.
The packaging was secure and neat and once out of the box, the net came in a very neat little branded carry case for ease of transport.
Once I had unpacked the contents of the bag, I found the instructions, which I have to say were disappointing. There was zero written instruction, simply two images side-by-side that didn’t really offer much guidance at all.
Fortunately, the set-up of the Forb net is very straightforward. There are three long poles that slot into pre-fabricated angle joints which form the basis of the structure. The net then simply hooks onto the corners of the poles to create the hitting panel. Once this has been done the net just needs to be pegged to the floor. Unfortunately, this was easier said than done and the pegs that are provided are very flimsy, two of which bent significantly when being pushed into relatively soft lawn.
The net itself is reasonable, although the width of the holes does not fill me with confidence with regard to the durability and longevity of the product. That said, all of the test shots I hit were stopped with no problem.
As it doesn't come with one provided, you might want to consider pairing this net with one of the best golf mats and even some of the best golf training aids to create a more comprehensive home set-up.
There is quite a pronounced bulging backwards upon impact from this practice net which is certainly something to bear in mind when deciding upon the placement within your garden.
The design is on the basic side with no side or roof panels to protect against skied or shanked shots, but it is functional enough for the straight shots.
The Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net stood up well to what was a very strong wind in my garden on the test which was a plus point for the structural integrity and the 8 x 8ft surface area provides ample space for well struck balls. This net is also available in 7 x 7ft and 10 x 7ft dimensions.
I paid $139.99 for this practice net along with a $9.99 delivery charge and while I feel it could definitely benefit from some additional features, I still feel that it is reasonable value for money. If you are looking for a basic, standalone golf net for light practice then the Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net will do a job for you.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
