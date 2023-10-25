Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net Review

Home practice has become more and more popular in recent times and having a good practice net is a vital tool in the home practice arsenal. Ease of set-up, stability and safety are all crucial components of what goes into the makeup of the best golf practice nets.

I recently purchased the 8ft x 8ft Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net and wanted to see how it fared in each of those important categories.

Firstly, the Forb net was delivered to my home extremely promptly. Less than 48 hours from clicking buy, I was looking at a box with the Forb logo and was eager to get it set-up.

The packaging was secure and neat and once out of the box, the net came in a very neat little branded carry case for ease of transport.

(Image credit: Future)

Once I had unpacked the contents of the bag, I found the instructions, which I have to say were disappointing. There was zero written instruction, simply two images side-by-side that didn’t really offer much guidance at all.

Fortunately, the set-up of the Forb net is very straightforward. There are three long poles that slot into pre-fabricated angle joints which form the basis of the structure. The net then simply hooks onto the corners of the poles to create the hitting panel. Once this has been done the net just needs to be pegged to the floor. Unfortunately, this was easier said than done and the pegs that are provided are very flimsy, two of which bent significantly when being pushed into relatively soft lawn.

(Image credit: Future)

The net itself is reasonable, although the width of the holes does not fill me with confidence with regard to the durability and longevity of the product. That said, all of the test shots I hit were stopped with no problem.

As it doesn't come with one provided, you might want to consider pairing this net with one of the best golf mats and even some of the best golf training aids to create a more comprehensive home set-up.

There is quite a pronounced bulging backwards upon impact from this practice net which is certainly something to bear in mind when deciding upon the placement within your garden.

The design is on the basic side with no side or roof panels to protect against skied or shanked shots, but it is functional enough for the straight shots.

(Image credit: Future)

The Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net stood up well to what was a very strong wind in my garden on the test which was a plus point for the structural integrity and the 8 x 8ft surface area provides ample space for well struck balls. This net is also available in 7 x 7ft and 10 x 7ft dimensions.

I paid $139.99 for this practice net along with a $9.99 delivery charge and while I feel it could definitely benefit from some additional features, I still feel that it is reasonable value for money. If you are looking for a basic, standalone golf net for light practice then the Forb Pro Pop-Up Golf Net will do a job for you.