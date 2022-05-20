Honma TW757 S Driver Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Honma TW757 drivers have come into the range, replacing the 747 model that was used by Justin Rose during his period as a Honma-sponsored Tour player. The latest version is promising ‘explosive ball speeds and optimal distance’ primarily from its Carbon Slot Technology.

We wanted to see whether the performance matched the claims and if this could be considered among the best golf drivers of 2022, so I tested the Honma TW757 S version using a SkyTrak launch monitor and Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. During the same testing session I also hit the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver, one of the best all round driver models on the market this year. I also tested it on course during an 18-hole round.

(Image credit: Future)

The first thing that grabbed my attention about this driver was the simple, smart aesthetics. The head is 455cc (so a fraction smaller than you’ll find from the vast majority of the market and there is a 460cc D version of this driver too) but down behind the ball it feels even smaller. Some may find this intimidating and potentially uninviting at address but I loved the compact appearance. It has a classic shape but with its carbon composite crown, it also has a touch of modern day styling. This is certainly one of the best looking drivers I’ve tested in 2022.

As mentioned the key technology is the Carbon Slot. There is a channel in the sole of the driver that has been reinforced with carbon - the idea being that this improves the repulsion of the face through impact for faster ball speeds. Below is the SkyTrack data from my testing session.

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see, the Honma delivered more ball speed for me than the TaylorMade Stealth Plus. Whether this is down to the new technology or the fact that the slightly smaller head is moving through the air faster, is hard to say. However, the Honma TW757 S was clearly fast right from the first shot I hit. As you’d expect this translated into good distance. Interestingly, the Honma has two moveable weights on the sole that can be used to control the spin. I had the higher spin set up during my testing. In the lower spin setting I may have found even more overall yardage.

Over the years I have tested quite a few Honma products and I have always been very impressed by the stability on offer from the brand’s Vizard shaft. The unique feature here is that whatever loft setting you choose, the spine of the shaft remains in the same position. To my mind, this makes these shafts feel incredibly stable and consistent. In this instance, I was concerned the 50S version I was sent might be too light and soft for my swing but the ball flight was controlled and consistent. For me the shaft offering is one of the main reasons to consider Honma.

Image 1 of 3 Neil tests the Honma TW757 S on course (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 Neil tests the Honma TW757 S on course (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

The final feature of this driver to mention is the feel. Through impact this has quite a loud, high-pitched sound that I felt was a contrast to the understated, sleek look of the driver. For those looking for a model that feels lively and fast, this fits the bill. It is similar to the Honma T//World GS model. For me, it lacked the powerful feel of the TaylorMade Stealth or the Callaway Rogue ST driver but admittedly, this aspect is very much about personal preference.

The Honma TW757 S driver might not get the attention of some of the other, Tour-led driver brands but that’s not to say there isn’t a premium level of performance here. It is fast, consistent and has an aspirational look that is up there with some of our favourites in 2022.