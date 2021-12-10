Volvik Vivid Golf Ball Review

The Volvik Vivid claims to be the world’s first matte finish golf ball and if you need to jazz up your game, it comes in eleven colours from traditional white and yellow, to blue, sherbert orange and black.

The Volivk Vivid is a 3 piece ball that has 322 dimples on the cover, but due to the matte finish it’s harder to see them.

That does give the Vivid an odd look on the course, visually similar to a well used range ball, but the dimples are there as you can still feel them.

On the side is an alignment side stamp for putting to save you having to get your sharpie out and the visual appeal of the Vivid is what is going to drive the purchase decision.

(Image credit: MHopley)

It is aimed at those with a 70 to 90 mph driver swing speed and the mid to high trajectory and spin should appeal to most golfers.

Around the greens the first thing you will notice is the sound which is a bit hollow and a touch clicky. It putted well enough but when chipping it was not as easy to generate check on the ball compared to others that claim to be a 3 piece premium ball.

This is a little surprising as Volvik claim that that it is a mid to soft feel, whereas to me it seems more mid to firm. The ball does claim an 80 compression core which would imply more 'middle of the road' feel, so maybe it’s the cover construction and finish of the matte colour scheme that gives this impression of being firmer than it is.

(Image credit: MHopley)

On the course it felt fine with the driver, but off the irons it was again sounding firm and there was not much spin on approaches. This is not necessarily a bad thing as it went further with the irons, so if you generate a lot of spin already, or hardly any, then the Vivid could be a worthwhile choice.

In this price bracket then the Vivid is up against some tough competition that gives better feel and control, so it’s key selling point is the wide range of colours and the unique matte finish for those who like to make a statement on the course.