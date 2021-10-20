Titleist Hybrid 14 Stand Bag

Jeremy Ellwood

In this Titleist Hybrid 14 stand bag review, we assess the bag that seeks to be the ideal crossover between a carry bag and a cart or trolley bag

Titleist Hybrid 14 Stand Bag Review

Titleist Hybrid 14 Stand Bag

  • Very spacious with lots of useful features and everything in the right place. The straps are comfortable and easy to adjust.

  • A little on the weighty side for carrying duties especially if you’re the kind of golfer who likes to really load up.

Titleist Hybrid 14 Stand Bag

£195.00

Titleist Hybrid 14 Stand Bag Review

There have been great strides in recent years to make the best golf bags as light and spacious as possible. But there is almost inevitably still a bit of a compromise between these two desirable attributes.

The Titleist Hybrid 14 stand bag bridges the divide pretty well, although at 6.1lbs or 2.8kg it probably favours space over weight. Perhaps this is because the bag is hailed as a hybrid, so equally at home on a trolley as on your back.

Titleist Hybrid 14 stand bag

The grab handles at the top and bottom allow for easy lifting and manoeuvirng

It works well in both scenarios, if perhaps a little weighty with a full load. And it will undoubtedly sit better on some trolley cradles and brackets than others due to its essentially elliptical shape.

But there is so much to like about the Titleist Hybrid 14 stand bag. First up, it has a 14-way divider top, which many golfers find useful for enhanced club organisation.

Titleist Hybrid 14 stand bag

There’s a 14-way top to keep your clubs neatly organised

It’s funny how much harder it can be to locate the vacant slot after a poor shot, but we guess that depends on how organised you are. If you know the precise slot your 4-iron should always sit in, you’ll find it with ease!

Pockets aplenty

The space in the main double pockets for clothing (two of nine pockets in total) is impressive. You should always be able to accommodate the full extent of the wardrobe that the weather demands without fighting the zips, making it a contender for being one of the best Titleist golf bags.

Titleist Hybrid 14 stand bag

The two main pockets offer impressive space for clothing

The double strap is comfortable and easy to adjust, and although it’s not the most padded on the market, this does mean it will absorb less moisture in the wet.

Titleist Hybrid 14 stand bag

The double strap is comfortable and easy to adjust

The ball pocket and ‘bits and pieces pocket’ that sit above it are a really good size and well positioned. The front of the ball pocket can zip fully off (for logo purposes, we imagine) so do make sure the side gussets are Velcroed shut before unzipping too fully.

Titleist Hybrid 14 stand bag

Space for lots of balls here, but make sure the gussets are securely Velcroed before unzipping fully

And finally, after years of shunning the marker pen slot, we have become converts, finally fed up of sharp pencils or tees slipping under a fingernail as we rummage in among all our bits and pieces to try and find one.

Titleist Hybrid 14 stand bag

The marker pen slot provides instant access should you need to reload, remark or substitute your ball

We’re not quite sure why it’s taken us so long to appreciate the benefits of this simple, handy feature! And it’s just one of many that make this Titleist Hybrid 14 stand bag well worth considering next time you’re in the market.

Verdict

A really good option for golfers who don’t want to be caught short on space when weather conditions demand a fuller load, but probably better as a trolley/cart option than a carrying bag.