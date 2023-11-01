Ezeglide Eze84 Tour Cart Bag Review
With a universal base, nine pockets, and 14 dividers, how did this lightweight cart bag perform in our testing?
A spacious, lightweight, and smartly designed cart bag. While some of the pockets lack a bit of depth and the water bottle pockets are constrictive, the neatly designed 14-way divider and nine total pockets make for great organization.
-
+
Magnetic valuables pocket
-
+
XL putter well that fits large grips
-
+
Seam-sealed zips on valuables pockets
-
-
Some pockets lack depth
-
-
No cooler pocket
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Ezeglide Eze84 Tour Cart Bag Review
Cart bags are there to hold pretty much everything a golfer owns. Because you'll never actually be carrying your cart bag, I always think they need to have plenty of storage options so you can load it full of everything you could ever need on the course.
It starts well with the Eze84 Tour cart bag which features a generous nine pockets in total. One of these is a magnetic, quick-access ball pocket located. If you're someone who finds reaching for your favorite golf balls regularly, a quick access pocket like this will likely come in handy. Either way, I think magnetic pockets are brilliant, not only adding a premium feature to the bag but also a convenient one. Elsewhere there are two large apparel pockets, an accessory pocket, and two water bottle holders on the side. Both of the valuables pockets are protected by a seam-sealed zip, meaning no water can get in, and are also fleece-lined to stop your phone from scratching.
Some of the pockets seemed rather aimless, however. A couple of the front of the bag in particular lack the real depth to store anything significant and a lack of a dedicated cooler pocket was frustrating. The water bottle pockets were especially frustrating, only being able to hold plastic bottles rather than a slightly larger, metal reusable bottle. One great design feature is the cart strap pass-through area beneath the magnetic ball pocket. This allows the bungee rope that secures the bag onto whichever push cart or electric trolley you are using to be hidden away underneath pockets rather than getting in the way.
Weighing 2.8kg (6.2 lbs), this is a pretty lightweight cart bag considering its size and storage capacity. For clubs, it uses a 14-way divider that's coupled with a XL putter well to fit large grips. With the way putter grips are going, this design is a must-have on cart bags and I was glad to see it incorporated here.
The quality of materials is mixed. While in some areas - the divider and valuables pockets - the materials felt premium, other areas - the inner lining of some pockets and quality of zips - lacked in this department. With this in mind, the Eze84 comes with a rather hefty RRP of £189. For me, there are probably better ways to spend your money in this part of the market. When the likes of the Ping Traverse, Big Max Aqua Tour 3, and Callaway Chev Dry 14 cart bags are all available at a lower cost, some of the quirks of the Eze84 stand out. But, if you're looking for something a bit different, or bag that excels in overall storage the Eze84 Tour is a competent, smart cart bag that feels built to last.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
