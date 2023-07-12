Big Max Aqua Tour 3 Cart Bag Review

The best cart bags need to do the basics well - offer no club crowding and offer plenty of space throughout the pockets. The Big Max Aqua Tour 3 is one of many cart bags in Big Max's range and, on paper, it offers golfers a vast amount of space through nine large pockets and a solid 14-way divider. After over a month of testing on the golf course, I'm happy to report it lives up to all these expectations and more.

With the 'Aqua' name, you'd rightly expect this bag to be fully waterproof - and indeed it is. The Aqua Tour 3 uses a unique waterproof fabric that has been treated with a water-repellent coating that allows water to simply bead off the top of the surface. It's a waterproof fabric that I've rarely seen on waterproof golf bags, but I like the fabric effect that I think makes the bag stand out looks-wise. Couple with the waterproof zips that cover the nine pockets on the bag, and all of your belongings will stay dry in this bag, even through torrential weather.

Image 1 of 3 The XL putter well will fit putters of any size. (Image credit: Future) Nine pockets makes for easy organisation. (Image credit: Future) There was no crowding from the 14 way divider (Image credit: Future)

My favourite pocket of the nine is without a doubt the cooler pocket. I've tested quite a few bags in my time, none of which have a cooler pocket as big as this. On one round during my testing, I carried three drinks bottles and two bars of chocolate in the ouch and there was still room to spare. As you can see, I can fit my entire forearm into it. There are some cart bags I've tested recently - like the Wilson i-Lock to name one - that have cooler pockets that barely fit one water bottle. Why wouldn't you make the cooler pocket as big as possible? Kudos to Big Max here.

Fitting my entire forearm into the massive cooler pocket. (Image credit: Future)

The 14-way divider is covered in soft, protective materials while the XL putter well will fit any putter no matter what size grip you have. As with all 14-way dividers I've tested, there was no club crowding to be found here. I tested the bag primarily on the Big Max Blade Trio push cart and, despite the Aqua 3's relatively large size, it didn't look ungainly on this more compact cart. At 5.7 lbs, it's right in the middle when it comes to cart bag weight.

Overall, it's hard to fault the Big Max Aqua Tour 3. For sure, the massive cooler pocket is the standout feature while the waterproof fabric will give you peace of mind if you play in all conditions. The general quality of materials and 2-year warranty help warrant the heftier price tag and I've no doubt anyone looking to invest in a new cart bag should have the Aqua Tour 3 high up on their shortlist.