Callaway Hyper Dry 14 Stand Bag Review

The Callaway Hyper Dry 14 ticks all the boxes for golfers looking for a lightweight, waterproof stand bag. It weighs just 1.9kg, which is 17 per cent lighter than the previous version, and it is noticeably easier to handle than similar feature-packed bags we’ve used in the past.

It is made from an ultra lightweight 50 denier coated fabric and is fully seam sealed, which makes it 50 per cent more waterproof than previous models. This certainly came into its own on my second outing with the bag when we got caught in a pretty heavy shower. Our valuables remained dry throughout while our waterproofs and umbrella were easy to store and then access quickly.

The one doubt we had about this bag before using it was the 14-way top with full-length dividers. We’ve had problems with these in the past when trying to retrieve clubs quickly but this wasn’t an issue on the Hyper Dry 14. All our clubs slipped in and out effortlessly and the divider helped keep them organised. The legs pop out easily and keep the bag stable, even on windy days.

The bag comes in several colour options including black/charcoal, black/yellow and navy/white. We tested the navy/white version and really liked how the red trim and legs helped it stand out from the crowd. Our only concern would be the white areas suffering during the winter months when mud is a factor.

The storage is more than ample with seven waterproof pockets allowing for everything we needed and the velour-lined valuables pocket being big enough for our wallet, phone and keys.

The X-Act Fit strap system was slightly tricky to adjust but the bag was really comfortable to wear. The only other issue we had was a slight creaking when we wore the bag on one shoulder, which could put off playing partners on occasion.