Stuburt Evolution Padded Jacket Review
In this Stuburt Evolution padded jacket review, Tom Clarke assesses its performance
A stylish garment that is very on trend and offers decent protection and versatility across a range of weather conditions.
-
+
Padded jackets very on trend
-
+
Suitable for off course wear
-
-
Pockets are a little small
-
-
Water repellent, not waterproof
It seems that most apparel brands offer a padded jacket of some description – they’re very on trend. Stuburt’s Evolution ticks a lot of boxes, and I can see it getting a lot of wear throughout the year.
How tall am I/what is my build?
6ft 3 inches, extra large.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
Extra large is usually there or thereabouts for me.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
It’s everything it claims to be: lightweight, warm and breathable. I’ve mostly been wearing it over a polo shirt and mid layer and it doesn’t feel like I’m impeded when I swing the club; the reason for this are the stretch panels that provide enhanced freedom of movement.
If the heavens open, you’ll want to switch garments, for the material is water repellent, not waterproof. Light rain it can cope with, but not the heavy stuff. It is windproof, however, and that thermal insulation that it claims to offer is certainly evident. Despite not being waterproof, it’s still a versatile garment that provides decent protection across a variety of weather conditions, which has made it a go to jacket for me over the winter.
In terms of the colours, I wore midnight, which is a navy blue. It’s also available in slate grey and black, both of which are also really smart.
Any extra details you notice?
I found the pockets a little small, but that’s probably because I tend to carry quite a bit on me.
Can you wear it off the course?
The style of this jacket very much lends itself to off course wear. I’ve got used to wearing it when popping out to the shops and doing the school run when it’s fairly chilly.
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
I put it in a 40° wash as per the instructions on the label. It’s not meant to be tumble tried or ironed; it’s fine to just hang it up to dry.
Tom Clarke joined Golf Monthly as a sub editor in 2009 being promoted to content editor in 2012 and then senior content editor in 2014, before becoming Sports Digital Editor for the Sport Vertical within Future in 2022. Tom currently looks after all the digital products that Golf Monthly produce including Strategy and Content Planning for the website and social media - Tom also assists the Cycling, Football, Rugby and Marine titles at Future. Tom plays off 18 and lists Augusta National (name drop), Old Head and Le Touessrok as the favourite courses he has played. Tom is an avid viewer of all golf content with a particularly in depth knowledge of the pro tour.
