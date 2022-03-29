Stuburt Evolution Padded Jacket Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It seems that most apparel brands offer a padded jacket of some description – they’re very on trend. Stuburt’s Evolution ticks a lot of boxes, and I can see it getting a lot of wear throughout the year.

How tall am I/what is my build?

6ft 3 inches, extra large.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

Extra large is usually there or thereabouts for me.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

It’s everything it claims to be: lightweight, warm and breathable. I’ve mostly been wearing it over a polo shirt and mid layer and it doesn’t feel like I’m impeded when I swing the club; the reason for this are the stretch panels that provide enhanced freedom of movement.

If the heavens open, you’ll want to switch garments, for the material is water repellent, not waterproof. Light rain it can cope with, but not the heavy stuff. It is windproof, however, and that thermal insulation that it claims to offer is certainly evident. Despite not being waterproof, it’s still a versatile garment that provides decent protection across a variety of weather conditions, which has made it a go to jacket for me over the winter.

In terms of the colours, I wore midnight, which is a navy blue. It’s also available in slate grey and black, both of which are also really smart.

Any extra details you notice?

I found the pockets a little small, but that’s probably because I tend to carry quite a bit on me.

Can you wear it off the course?

The style of this jacket very much lends itself to off course wear. I’ve got used to wearing it when popping out to the shops and doing the school run when it’s fairly chilly.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

I put it in a 40° wash as per the instructions on the label. It’s not meant to be tumble tried or ironed; it’s fine to just hang it up to dry.